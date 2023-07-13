Oh Goody, Simu Liu Thinks He’ll Be In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Too
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the next major crossover event for the MU.
We’re currently in the midst of the MCU’s Phase Five, with a number of exciting projects landing in both theaters and streaming on Disney+. Perhaps the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be the first big crossover event for the franchise since Endgame. And goody, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu thinks he’ll be in the next Avengers movie too. Now make it happen, Marvel!
Actor Simu Liu became a household name thanks to the release of Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu brought a ripped body and dizzying action sequences to life, and the Marvel fandom is eager to learn when he’ll be back on the big screen in that role. He recently spoke to Men’s Health about his career, and revealed he’s expecting a role in Avengers 5 once it finally begins filming. In hi words:
While nothing is guaranteed at this point, it’s exciting to learn that Liu is expecting to appear as Shang-Chi in The Kang Dynasty. Given the credits scene from Shang-Chi, it makes sense that his new hero might be teaming up with the Avengers sooner rather than later. We saw him meeting the likes of Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel so introductions have already been made. When Kang comes, it makes sense that he’d get the call to join the fight.
Simu Liu’s comments about his possible Avengers role come as he’s promoting his role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. Eventually the conversation turned to his role in the MCU, which is no doubt a familiar experience for him at this point. In that same interview, Liu further explained his excitement to jump back into the MCU for The Kang Dynasty, sharing:
Smart move. Marvel security is notoriously tight, and it can be difficult for actors to keep its secrets when doing extensive press tours. Brie Larson recently admitted she’s having a hard time keeping the secrets of the Captain Marvel sequel ahead of its release this fall. And we all know that Tom Holland and Mark Rufalo are notorious for slipping up about the MCU’ secrets. Hopefully more information about both Shang-Chi 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will come sooner rather than later.
The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Marvels on November 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
