Oh Goody, Simu Liu Thinks He’ll Be In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Too

We’re currently in the midst of the MCU’s Phase Five, with a number of exciting projects landing in both theaters and streaming on Disney+. Perhaps the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , which will be the first big crossover event for the franchise since Endgame. And goody, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu thinks he’ll be in the next Avengers movie too. Now make it happen, Marvel!

Actor Simu Liu became a household name thanks to the release of Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu brought a ripped body and dizzying action sequences to life, and the Marvel fandom is eager to learn when he’ll be back on the big screen in that role. He recently spoke to Men’s Health about his career, and revealed he’s expecting a role in Avengers 5 once it finally begins filming. In hi words:

Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna be in it too. Beyond that, I really don't know, and I don't want to know before it's absolutely ready. If there’s anything I've learned in this industry, especially with Marvel, it's that things are changing, always in flux, and you really can't be sure that something is going to happen until you’re on set and you're about to do the scene. Even then, scenes get reshot, things get retooled, elements get added in post-production with visual effects and everything. So in between, it's been a really fulfilling journey for me to get to do projects like Barbie—which are separate from that identity of Shang-Chi—and to really get to spread my wings as an artist.

While nothing is guaranteed at this point, it’s exciting to learn that Liu is expecting to appear as Shang-Chi in The Kang Dynasty. Given the credits scene from Shang-Chi , it makes sense that his new hero might be teaming up with the Avengers sooner rather than later. We saw him meeting the likes of Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel so introductions have already been made. When Kang comes, it makes sense that he’d get the call to join the fight.

Simu Liu’s comments about his possible Avengers role come as he’s promoting his role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie . Eventually the conversation turned to his role in the MCU, which is no doubt a familiar experience for him at this point. In that same interview, Liu further explained his excitement to jump back into the MCU for The Kang Dynasty, sharing:

But if and when that call comes in… of course, a sequel is going to happen. Of course, Kang Dynasty is going to happen. When that call comes, I will happily show up, read whatever I need to read, do whatever I need to prepare. But until then, I think the less I know the better.

Smart move. Marvel security is notoriously tight , and it can be difficult for actors to keep its secrets when doing extensive press tours. Brie Larson recently admitted she’s having a hard time keeping the secrets of the Captain Marvel sequel ahead of its release this fall. And we all know that Tom Holland and Mark Rufalo are notorious for slipping up about the MCU’ secrets. Hopefully more information about both Shang-Chi 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will come sooner rather than later.