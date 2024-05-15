The Story Behind The Time The Deadpool Suit Terrified Ryan Reynolds' Kid

Actor Ryan Reynolds has had a long career, but he's perhaps most synonymous with his ongoing tenure as Deadpool. The third movie in that franchise is the next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters, and there are countless theories about what it might contain. And he recently revealed the story behind the time Deadpool's suit terrified his kid.

Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for Wade Wilson to join the fun, which will finally occur in Deadpool & Wolverine. Only time will tell if his suit changes in the threequel, but Ryan Reynolds shared on on Today that the original costume has scared TF out of his family. As he put it:

I have the original suit on a mold of my body downstairs in the basement. It was just sort of silhouetted one night. And one my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder. I ran in there, forgot it was down there, I screamed bloody murder.

Honestly, I don't blame Reynolds' kid. While seeing a suit hung up would be one thing, the fact that it's on a duplicate of his body and in a creepy basement is another set of circumstances entirely. Especially if the Deadpool suit includes the character's signature swords.

As the story goes, the suit was from the very first Deadpool movie (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). The franchise has grown quite a bit, and the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman as Logan. We'll just have to see if the actor/producer/writer took any props home from the set, and if they are also scaring his children.

Of course, it's pretty common for actors i major superhero roles to take some A+ souvenirs from the set. Chris Hemsworth took home Thor's hammer, which lives in his bathroom. But it's the fact that Ryan Reynolds has a mannequin that has the exact dimensions of his body that puts this story over the edge.

Only time will tell if Ryan Reynolds took home some epic props or costumes from his next superhero flick. What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but it looks like it's going to be a wild multiversal romp. Maybe Reynolds will be able to take home Wolverine's yellow suit, which Hugh Jackman is finally wearing in the blockbuster. Although then he'd need a mold of Jackman's body, which he'd no doubt use to poke fun at the X-Men actor and continues the Jackman/Reynolds faux feud.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.