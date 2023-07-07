Salma Hayek Thanks Fans For 25 Million IG Followers With Bikini Workout Video And Cheeky Caption

Not only is Salma Hayek killing the summer social media game with her gorgeous bikini posts, she’s also got a great sense of humor about it. While some people take their summer photos very seriously, the Black Mirror star had a cheeky sense of humor about her latest post, which included a "workout" video and a light-hearted caption, as she thanked her fans for 25 million followers.

A few days before this video in question, Hayek rocked a bikini to celebrate the 77th National Bikini Day , and she was glowing. She looked amazing in the swimsuit with a quilted pattern and the post accumulated over 2.6 million likes. Following that image, she surpassed 25 million followers on Instagram. So, to celebrate she posted a video in the same swimwear from what looks like the same pool, check it out:

As you can see, the video features the actress swimming around, stretching a bit, doing a lot of swaying and posing by the side of the pool. Hayek’s lil water aerobics workout was complimented by her cheeky caption that called out how her bikini posts get the most likes, and she noted that she hates exercising. I must admit, the video rocks, and Hayek looks gorgeous, meanwhile, this caption made me chuckle, as you can see here:

I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏 Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. 🥰

While it’s the summer of the black bikini , and many celebs like Kourtney Kardashian have been seen rocking their best Barbiecore swimwear on Instagram, Hayek has truly been killing it in her own way with these posts. Her confidence is infectious, and her posts make me want to go sit by a pool.

Along with her fun summer-y posts, Salma Hayek has also been working a lot this year, with a film among 2023’s new movie releases and an entry on the 2023 TV schedule . Earlier this year she appeared in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and more recently, she starred in the viral Black Mirror episode “Joan is Awful.” While the Oscar-nominated actress has been a beloved artist for decades, there’s no doubt that this year even more people learned who she was because of these great projects.

Overall, Salma Hayek has a lot to celebrate. Her 25 million followers, spending the summer soaking up the sun, and her two successful projects are all individually wonderful things. However, having them all happen around the same time is extra sweet.