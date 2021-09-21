The Marvels’ Brie Larson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Showing Off Her Intense Workouts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Playing a superhero comes with a certain amount of pressure. For many this includes getting into superhero shape in order to look powerful. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson takes this part of her job seriously, and can’t stop, won’t stop showing off her intense workouts. Beware, MCU villains.

Over the past year, Brie Larson has gotten super active on social media. In addition to vlogging, she’s also been sharing her fitness journey ahead of filming Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. Soon after showing off her washboard abs, Larson once again revealed how she’s getting into Captain Marvel shape. Check it out,

Ouch. While Brie Larson has been putting in the time and effort for months, you can see the pain on her face in the clip above. But as is usually the case with these videos, she manages to overcome and finish her rep. And she doesn’t even have super strength IRL.

The above post comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Twitter, where she’s often sharing videos of herself working out. Larson invested in a massive home gym in order to make getting Marvel fit as convenient as possible. And that work definitely seems to be paying off, even if she admits that she needs recovery periods just like the rest of us.

Anticipation for Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels has been steadily building, especially since production began. Brie Larson has certainly been fanning those flames herself, thanks to this steady supply of workout vids. She’s been open about how feeling strong helps her process, and fans can’t wait to see Captain Marvel paired with two more female heroes.

As the title of The Marvels suggests, Carol Danvers won’t be the only femme fatale kicking ass in the mysterious blockbuster. She’ll be joined by WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris, as Carol and Monica Rambeau reunite on the big screen. This titular trio will be rounded out by Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is first making her debut on a Disney+ series.

The Marvels is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.