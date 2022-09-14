The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains The Trio Of Heroes’ Dynamic, Including Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been wild so far, and fans are definitely intrigued by where the massive property is heading next. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta . The Marvels which serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel, as well as Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision. And Brie Larson recently explained the relationship shared between the movie’s trio of heroes, including Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

As the title of The Marvels suggests, Captain Marvel isn’t the only superhero who will be battling bad guys. She’ll be joined by her biggest fan Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and an adult version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who each debuted in Disney+ shows. Brie Larson recently spoke to eCartelera at D23 about the upcoming blockbuster, where she revealed how different those two characters will be reacting to Carol Danvers. In her words,

They’re both coming from these interesting places. Ms. Marvel idolizes Captain Marvel but doesn’t really know the true Carol. And then you have Monica, who grew up with her but has a little bit of a resentment because of how much time has passed. So you have these very different projections of who Carol is and Carol is trying to navigate that world, trying to find herself.

Honestly, sign me up. Because while it’ll be fun to see the three very different sets of superpowers working together on the big screen, it sounds like the interpersonal dynamics at play during The Marvels are going to be just as intriguing. Is it July 2023 yet?

Brie Larson’s comments about The Marvels cameras she appeared at Disney’s annual D23 event. Plenty of thrilling updates about the MCU came out of the weekend ( like the cast of Thunderbolts ), with the stars of the shared universe doing press in the process. And while Brie Larson was careful not to reveal too much about her second Marvel movie, she did briefly speak about the trio of leading ladies and how they’re interacting. The juxtaposition between Monica and Kamala’s view of Carol could not be more different, as is their personal relationship to her.

Fans have been wondering about Carol Danvers and Monica’s relationship since the latter character reappeared in WandaVision played by Teyonah Parris. But while there were a few references to Brie Larons’s signature hero, it was unclear if they had been in contact since the events of Captain Marvel. It sounds like they haven’t kept in touch, despite their strong bond back in the 1990’s. But Monica is going to need some help to master her newly acquired superpowers .

As for Kamala Khan, she’ll no doubt be thrilled to meet her idol in The Marvels. Iman Vellani debuted on the MCU playing the title character of the Ms. Marvel series, with the finale’s post-credits scene featuring a twist ending and brief appearance by Brie Larson herself.