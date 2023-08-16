The Marvels Producer Teases Connection To Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The next entry on the upcoming Marvel movies slate is The Marvels , which will finally see Brie Larson returning to lead an MCU movie for the first time since 2019’s Captain Marvel. Ahead of the ultra powerful hero teaming up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, audiences can look forward to the movie perhaps finding connections to the highly-anticipated next Avengers movie.

As it currently stands, the follow-up to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame will be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for May 1, 2026. It sounds like The Marvels could be a key movie in Phase 5 to set up Marvel’s next massive team up movie, per recent words from one of the movie’s executive producers, Mary Livanos. As she shared with CinemaBlend’s sister site, Total Film:

In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else. With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them.

As a Ms. Marvel refresher, Kamala Khan’s bangle activated her previously latent mutant powers and turned her into Ms. Marvel after uncovering the ancient artifact that previously belonged to her great-grandmother Aisha. There’s also apparently a second bangle that forms a pair with Kamala’s bangle. As Livanos shares, there are plenty of opportunities for the bangles to mean big things as the MCU continues to lead to the next two Avengers movies, especially due to all the power it holds.

In The Marvels, the trio of heroes made up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Spectrum will go up against the villain Dar-Benn, who possesses the other bangle that forms a pair with Kamala Khan’s. Given the power of the two bangles when they join together, the three heroes will undoubtedly do everything they can not to allow the bangles go on the wrong wrists.

Marvel fans have previously speculated that both Ms. Marvel’s bangle and Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings are the key to the MCU’s future , with rumors suggesting that they were left long ago by the same aliens. With that in mind, the two artifacts could fill the same kind of role that the Infinity Stones did during the Infinity Saga. Given the title of the next Avengers movie, we also expect Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror to be the big villain for the Marvel heroes.