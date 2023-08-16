The Marvels Producer Teases Connection To Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Get your conspiracy boards out.
The next entry on the upcoming Marvel movies slate is The Marvels, which will finally see Brie Larson returning to lead an MCU movie for the first time since 2019’s Captain Marvel. Ahead of the ultra powerful hero teaming up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, audiences can look forward to the movie perhaps finding connections to the highly-anticipated next Avengers movie.
As it currently stands, the follow-up to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame will be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for May 1, 2026. It sounds like The Marvels could be a key movie in Phase 5 to set up Marvel’s next massive team up movie, per recent words from one of the movie’s executive producers, Mary Livanos. As she shared with CinemaBlend’s sister site, Total Film:
As a Ms. Marvel refresher, Kamala Khan’s bangle activated her previously latent mutant powers and turned her into Ms. Marvel after uncovering the ancient artifact that previously belonged to her great-grandmother Aisha. There’s also apparently a second bangle that forms a pair with Kamala’s bangle. As Livanos shares, there are plenty of opportunities for the bangles to mean big things as the MCU continues to lead to the next two Avengers movies, especially due to all the power it holds.
In The Marvels, the trio of heroes made up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Spectrum will go up against the villain Dar-Benn, who possesses the other bangle that forms a pair with Kamala Khan’s. Given the power of the two bangles when they join together, the three heroes will undoubtedly do everything they can not to allow the bangles go on the wrong wrists.
Marvel fans have previously speculated that both Ms. Marvel’s bangle and Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings are the key to the MCU’s future, with rumors suggesting that they were left long ago by the same aliens. With that in mind, the two artifacts could fill the same kind of role that the Infinity Stones did during the Infinity Saga. Given the title of the next Avengers movie, we also expect Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror to be the big villain for the Marvel heroes.
At the moment, it’s still pretty early in Phase 5. After The Marvels, there are five movies scheduled to come before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty that are as follows: Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Blade and Fantastic Four. A lot is about to go down in the MCU! We can look forward to some answers in The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 10. In the meantime, you can catch up on MCU movies and TV with a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley