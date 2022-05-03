The Ridiculous Reason Oscar Isaac Tried To Get An F-Bomb Into Moon Knight On Disney+

Disney+ and Marvel’s latest series, Moon Knight, is nearing the end of the first season, with the finale releasing this week. The show, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, is one of the darker projects in the MCU, with some comparing it to former Netflix series Daredevil. Isaac recently opened up about nearly sneaking an F-bomb into one scene.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Oscar Isaac revealed that he tried to take advantage of the PG-13 and TV-MA production guidelines by including one use of the F-word. And Isaac drew inspiration from one popular meme:

My brother and I, there's this meme that we think is really, really funny. It's this English kid that's got a tie on his head. He's rapping, and then just a punch comes out of nowhere and punches him, and he goes, 'Oh, f**k, I can't believe you've done this!' A lot of people know what I'm talking about. And so I was like, 'We've got to find an opportunity to do that.'

Isaac’s brother stands in as his body double, and it seems like they came up with a perfect scene that would have been both hilarious and note-worthy. The meme in question is one that Vine lovers will surely remember, and it’s included in plenty of Vine compilations on YouTube. Unfortunately, that scene never made the cut.

Oscar Isaac explained how many takes he and his brother did that included the F-bomb. He was pretty confident that even though it was Disney, they would allow at least one use of the curse word. That was not the case, and the actor was pretty bummed:

And this seemed like the perfect time to do it. So I did it. I did a lot of takes where I actually say, 'Oh, f**k' and I thought, in Disney, because it's TV or whatever, that you get one F-bomb. But ultimately, not even one. We don't even get the one, so we had to change it. But basically, that is just my homage to that.

It’s definitely a downer that Disney wouldn’t allow a single use of the word. Now that Disney+ has acquired the darker and more mature Marvel shows originally released on Netflix, the platform decided to update with parental controls. While the Marvel movies and shows have kept a PG-13 rating, that still doesn’t account for not using the F-word at least once.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only “critique” that Moon Knight has gotten. Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, among other fans, couldn’t help but critique Ethan Hawke’s villain, Arthur Harrow. In one scene, Harrow and the young members of his cult address each other by speaking Mandarin Chinese. The Marvel actor wasn’t very impressed by it and took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Fingers crossed that the final episode of Moon Knight stays in tune with the critics’ reviews when the series first dropped. While it seems unlikely that the last episode of the season will include an F-bomb, considering they cut out the Oscar Isaac's previous attempt to recreate the meme, one can hope. Though surely fans will be looking forward to seeing how the series ends, especially following the heartbreaker that was Episode 5.

Don’t miss the finale of Moon Knight dropping this Wednesday, May 4 on Disney+! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.