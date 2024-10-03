Thor Fights A Member Of Thunderbolts* In MCU Fan Art, And Now I Need To See This Crossover For Real

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to projects hitting theaters and/or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thunderbolts*, which will unite a motley crew of antiheroes and villains for a new mission. Thor is fighting a member of the Thunderbolts* cast in MCU fan art, and now I need to see this crossover for real.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order look forward to seeing characters from various franchises interact in projects like The Avengers. Fans are curious how Thunderbolts* will affect the MCU as a whole, and how the titular team might interact with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Fan art on Instagram has imagined this, with Thor fighting Lewis Pullman's Bob / Sentry. Check it out below:

A post shared by 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐎 𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐘 (@soloauthority)

How cool? While Marvel fans are obsessed with why Thor was shown crying in Deadpool & Wolverine, now there's another character pairing I want to see for the God of Thunder. We'll just have to see if/when Chis Hemsworth returns to the MCU before that happens.

While most of the Thunderbolts* cast has been seen in previous MCU projects, Lewis Pullman is making his debut in the blockbuster. Bob as seen briefly in the Thunderbolts* trailer, but he wasn't shown using Sentry's powers. In the comics, he's able to match Thor in 1:1 combat, which is likely the inspiration for the art that's seen above.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is super limited, as we were only recently treated to the first footage. It seems like the team will be brought together against their will, resulting in an epic fight scene where a knife is tossed from character to character. Bob/Sentry is also seen, after being released from a crate of sorts. And it should be interesting to see how this newcomer vibes with the rest of the characters, and how powerful the live-action adaptation will make him.

As for Chris Hemsworth's future in the MCU is currently a mystery. He made history by being the first hero to have four solo movies, and Thor: Love and Thunder's ending made some big changes. Specifically, he adopted Gorr's daughter Love as his own, and the pair formed a new superheroic duo. It's unclear if/when Hemsworth will once again take up Stormbreaker in the shared universe, although fans are hoping that he'll be back for the next big crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday. Whether or not he interacts with Sentry might depend on if Lewis Pullman's character makes it out of his movie alive.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2nd, 2025.