Thor: Love And Thunder Streaming: When You’ll Be Able To Watch The Marvel Movie And Where

Upon its debut, Thor: Love and Thunder became the biggest standalone film centering on Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder while also becoming one of the biggest 2022 new movie releases in the process. And though it hasn’t even been two months since Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster became one of the few “worthy” of carrying Mjölnir, the Marvel Phase 4 movie will soon be streaming, which is good news for anyone with one particular platform.

About now, you’re probably asking exactly when and where you will be able to watch Thor: Love and Thunder streaming, but don’t worry, because we’re about to break it down now. Before you know it, you’ll be going back and reliving all those hilarious and heartbreaking moments all over again.

When And Where You’ll Be Able To Watch Thor: Love And Thunder Streaming

With the vast majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (looking at you, The Incredible Hulk and the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies) already streaming on Disney+, it's not all that surprising that in the very near future, Thor: Love and Thunder will join their ranks. Now, most of the Avengers will be able to assemble on the House of Mouse’s popular streaming service.

Though the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ was almost guaranteed from the jump, the exact date for the God of Thunder’s streaming debut was initially a bit of a mystery. That all changed in August 2022, when Disney announced that the movie will become available to all Disney+ subscribers (no more of that Premier Access business) starting Thursday, September 8th.

Stream Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ Starting September 8th. (opens in new tab)

Are There Other Ways To Watch Thor: Love And Thunder

Considering that Thor: Love and Thunder made its theatrical debut in early July 2022, coupled with the fact the movie was a juggernaut at the global box office, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the MCU title is still playing on the big screen, for the time being. If you search for the movie in Fandango and put in your zip code, you will most likely be able to find screenings through the end of August. If you want to catch it on the silver screen before you check out the IMAX-enhanced version on Disney+, now’s the time to do just that.

Though you can still see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, you will have to wait a little while longer before you are able to purchase a copy on Blu-ray or 4K, as Disney has revealed that the movie will come out on home release on September 27.

If You’ve Already Watched Thor: Love And Thunder

If you’ve already watched Thor: Love and Thunder, stick around, because CinemaBlend has a ton of articles written about the film that cover just about every aspect of the Marvel movie.

First, there’s Eric Eisenberg’s positive Thor: Love and Thunder review (4 out of 5 stars) where he pointed out that Chris Hemsworth’s charismatic superhero continues to surprise audiences more than a decade after his introduction. There is also a roundup of reviews to check out if you want to compare your thoughts on the adventure with others. If you want to make sense of how things shook out in the movie, never fear, because we have a full breakdown of Thor: Love and Thunder’s ending. And, that’s just the beginning of it all…

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 8, 2022. While you wait, make sure to check out some of the best Disney+ movies available right now.