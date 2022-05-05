Thor: Love And Thunder’s Taika Waititi Teases Big Things For Chris Hemsworth And Christian Bale

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with the beloved franchise being expanded on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies is the new Thor movie, which marks the first time a hero has been given a fourth solo flick. And Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi recently teased what’s to come from both Chris Hemsworth and newcomer Christian Bale.

The contents of Thor: Love and Thunder are being kept under wraps, but the public was recently thrilled when the first teaser trailer arrived online. The blockbuster has a lot going for it, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and the introduction of Mighty Thor. And while promoting the movie with The Associated Press , Taika Waititi teased some of the movie’s contents. He began describing the changes coming to Chris Hemsworth’s title character, saying:

Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or whether he should be a hero. I guess you could call it a midlife crisis.

Well, that certainly sounds like a fun dynamic to see play out throughout the course of Thor: Love and Thunder’s mysterious runtime. And with Taika Waitti’s unique way of balancing heart and comedy, smart money says he’s going to cover the full gamut of emotions in the blockbuster. Is it July yet?

Taika Waititi’s comments to AP make a great deal of sense given Thor’s state of mind when we last saw him in Avengers: Endgame. He left with the Guardians of the Galaxy to find himself, while naming Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie the King of New Asgard . We’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out, especially once his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) comes back into the picture.

During that same piece about Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi also hyped up Christian Bale’s upcoming performance as Gorr the God Butcher. We’ve only seen brief glimpses of the new character via merchandise , and it sounds like the Batman icon is going to awesome as a villain. In Waititi’s words,

It’s a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor. And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale.

Those are some fighting words. While some MCU villains have failed to make a strong impression, there’s been some greats along the way like Josh Brolin’s Thanos , Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger. We’ll just have to see how Gorr stands up when the movie arrives this summer.

As a reminder, you can see the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder below. Just don’t hold your breath in hopes of seeing Christian Bale’s mysterious villain featured.

Luckily for Marvel fans, Thor: Love and Thunder is just a few months away from theaters. Although before Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder, the multiverse will be ripped open with Doctor Strange 2. There’s also some TV shows coming along the way, so it’s a good time to be immersed in the MCU.