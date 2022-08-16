Video Of Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Defending Female Fan Goes Viral On TikTok And Facebook

Many know Benedict Cumberbatch for his myriad of roles, including that of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has proven to be one of the franchise's most devoted heroes, despite the fact that he tends to cause a bit of trouble here and there. However, Cumberbatch isn't above heroics in his daily life. A video, which has since gone viral on both Facebook and TikTok, shows the actor defending a female fan, who was asking for an autograph.

Barricades didn’t seem to be enough when fans waited for Benedict Cumberbatch to walk out of a building in Times Square, based on the clip. Fans seemed to be pushing up against the barriers in turn while they shoved each other. The aforementioned fan seemed to be patiently waiting for Cumberbatch to appear, as she was shoved by others around her. And when the Oscar winner saw the fan in distress, he asked the crowd several times to back away from her and provide some space. Funny enough, the female fan didn't even realize that the MCU star was asking the crowd to lay off her. And if that weren't enough, when people started to apologize, the Sherlock actor asked for apologies to be directed toward the pushed fan and not at him. Here's the video of the sweet interaction from TikTok:

Looks like Benedict Cumberbatch is just as much of a superhero in real life as he is on screen. I understand the excitement of getting to see the Marvel star, but I think we can all agree that there's no reason to push and shove people in order to do so. It's a good thing the actor helped to control the situation and stick up for a seemingly uncomfortable fan. While Cumberbatch's overall fanbase is enthusiastic, Marvel aficionados have proven to be quite the devoted bunch, as evidenced by the fresh Avengers fan art and intricate cosplay they produce.

This actually isn't the first time that Benedict Cumberbatch has gone viral for looking out for his fans. He previously gained buzz for recording a birthday video for a fan alongside Avengers: Endgame co-star Paul Rudd. Like seriously, could the British actor be any purer?

Additionally, video shows the actor walking away from the fans later, and a rainbow-striped bag comes into view. It's a great cherry-on-top moment for this heroic scene, and you can't help but love that the star is proudly displaying his allyship. Given his track record of kindness, I wouldn't be surprised if we see another moment like this from him at some point in the future.

When you’re not watching Benedict Cumberbatch help a fan, you can see him travel to different universes in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently streaming exclusively for Disney+ subscribers. We'll likely be seeing even more of the hero soon, if the Multiverse of Madness end credits scene is any indication. You can also check out CinemaBlend's 2022 upcoming Marvel movie schedule to keep up with any updates regarding future projects. You can also catch Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson’s upcoming Netflix film, The Wonderful Henry Sugar.