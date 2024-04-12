After Viral Dune Popcorn Bucket, Deadpool 3's Is Apparently Going To Be Even More ‘Lewd’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, both in theaters and with projects that are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is hotly anticipated by the fandom. And after Dune's viral popcorn buckets, Kevin Feige teased Deadpool 3's will be "intentionally crude and lewd"

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but the marketing campaign is picking up since it's being released this summer. After Deadpool 3 debuted footage at CinemaCon, Kevin Feige also referenced those wild Dune popcorn buckets that broke the internet. While those went viral accidentally, it sounds like Deadpool's buckets will be NSFW on purpose. Because why wouldn't Reynolds and company get in on this joke?

This update from Kevin Feige proves how the studio is leaning into the Deadpool franchise's R-Rating. After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and opened the doors for Wade Wilson to join the MCU, fans worried that the studio might try to make him more family friendly. But the footage shown at CinemaCon proved that's not happening.

it's unclear when we might see these lewd popcorn buckets, but Deadpool 3's merchandise has started rolling out, possibly revealing some spoilers in the process. So perhaps we'll get see those popcorn buckets arrive sooner rather than later. At the very least I want to see Ryan Reynolds' reaction to them.

Of course, said buckets are just one drop in the ocean regarding what moviegoers are curious about for Deadpool & Wolverine. There are a number of wild rumors swirling about the forthcoming blockbuster. Fans are eager to see how Wade Wilson will function within the MCU. And the first trailer for Deadpool 3 showed that Ryan Reynolds' character is coming face to face with Loki's Time Variance Authority. As a reminder, you can re-watch the first trailer below:

Of course, much of the discourse online about Shawn Levy's Marvel blockbuster is regarding the cast list of Deadpool 3. There are a number of rumored actors who fans think might appear sometime throughout its mysterious runtime. Some popular names being tossed around online include Halle Berry's Storm, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Another rumored actor is Famke Janssen, who has denied that she'll be playing Jean Grey in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

Hopefully we get more information about Deadpool 3 as it gets closer to theaters, despite Marvel's notoriously tight security. But as more footage becomes available to the public and merchandise goes on sale, it should presumably offer some more clues. But smart money says all this chatter will help the blockbuster perform at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.