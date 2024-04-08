Deadpool 3 Merch Features Variants And Look At Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Mask

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in an interesting place lately. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the shared universe have some box office struggles occur, especially The Marvels' failure to make money. But there are some exciting upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters, especially Deadpool & Wolverine. And some mech has seemingly revealed some of Deadpool's variants, as well as what Wolverine's mask will look like when it's on.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but its release is fast approaching. With marketing picking up, fans are looking at what merchandise reveals about Deadpool 3. That's exactly what happened when comic book covers hit Twitter, and seemingly offered a few hints. Check them out for yourself below:

Some #DeadpoolAndWolverine designs from T-Shirt inserts at Hot Topic showing Kidpool, Headpool, Dogpool, and Babypool pic.twitter.com/Ahknhsj8YWApril 7, 2024 See more

Well, I'm intrigued. Deadpool 3's trailer showed that the blockbuster will lean into the concept of the multiverse, including Loki's Time Variance Authority. It should be fun to see how the variants of Wade Wilson factor into the story, including Dogpool, Babypool, Kidpool, and more. Fans are also super hyped about Hugh Jackman finally rocking Wolverine's signature yellow suit.

Set photos revealed Jackman in that yellow suit, but fans have been wondering how he might look like in the character's signature mask. The above merch shows the design, but it will no doubt look different. Still, that costume has been a long time coming, considering that Hugh Jackman never wore it throughout his various performances as Wolverine. As a reminder, you can re-watch the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine below.

The anticipation over Deadpool 3 is super high, and the severe lack of information about the movie's contents has resulted in countless theories about what might happen when it finally hit theaters this July. And smart money says the rumors are going to continue swirling until that point.

There's been a ton of chatter online about exactly what character will make up Deadpool 3's cast list, and what surprise cameos might occur. Ryan Reynolds has addressed some rumors himself, but also seems happy that there's so much chatter about the forthcoming blockbuster. Clearly fans are still invested in the franchise, despite the long wait since Deadpool 2 hit theaters in 2018.

Moviegoers seem convinced that Reynolds and company will throw the audience for a loop during Deadpool & Wolverine with wild cameos. Some rumored characters that fans think might pop up include Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Taylor Swift as Dazzler, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Luckily we only have a few more months before we can get the truth by seeing the threequel in theaters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. While we not-so-patiently wait for more information about the project, check out the 2024 movie release dates.