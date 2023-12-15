I Can't Get Enough Of This Viral Footage Of Mark Ruffalo Acting Like A Fanboy Around Other Marvel Stars

If we were to come across Paul Rudd or Robert Downey Jr. or Emma Stone in the wild, we'd probably react exactly like Mark Ruffalo does—except for the fact that, like them, he's a huge Hollywood star. That hasn't stopped Poor Things' resident rake from going full-blown fanboy in the presence of his celebrity co-stars.

An adorable video of Ruffalo's fanboy behavior over the years is going viral on Instagram, featuring the actor's humorous reactions to seeing the likes of his fellow Avengers stars (Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth), his The Adam Project co-star Ryan Reynolds, his frequent screen partner Robert Downey Jr. (Zodiac, the MCU) and his current leading lady, Poor Things' fearless Emma Stone. Check out the video below:

The clips, posted by Marvel World on Instagram, sees Ruffalo jokingly pointing behind several of the household names in wonder ("Is that Paul Rudd?!) on various red carpets, wolf-whistling at RDJ during an Avengers Q&A, and shamelessly snapping iPhone photos of Stone during the Poor Things premiere at New York's DGA Theater on December 6.

Fans of the actor praised him in the comments of the video post for his funny, relatable behavior:

I adore him! He's just so genuine, such a down to earth guy and hilarious to boot!!! – @natrosemaryjude

Know if I was famous I'd absolutely do this bit all the time – @chonklenuts

Green flag 💚💚💚 – @dynamiteshallwe

Him taking pictures of his friends is so cute 😭 – @aria.lotusss

I love seeing famous people get excited about other famous people XD – @yami_no_cosplay

He's so loveable. Sometimes he just forgets he's also very famous. I love how he hypes everyone up and shows his appreciation for everyone's work. Also the last two clips give the biggest dad energy ever – @whymiss_knoweverything

Ruffalo himself posted some on-the-carpet videos himself from the Poor Things premiere, which saw him gushing even more over Stone ("Emma Stone is right there!" he tells his 20-million-plus Instagram followers) and snapping a bunch of selfies with his co-star Ramy Youssef.

He continued the love for his co-stars in the press, calling Stone a "once in a generation talent" to People during the film's New York City premiere.

Ruffalo, Stone & Co. are getting rave reviews for Poor Things, which is shaping up to be a major contender going into awards season, having already secured seven 2024 Golden Globes nominations including nods for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Stone and Best Supporting Actor for Ruffalo. It also scored a whopping 13 Critics Choice nods, with Ruffalo's performance as the foppish lawyer Duncan Wedderburn receiving individual notice.

The 56-year-old actor can also currently be seen leading the All The Light We Cannot See cast as Daniel LeBlanc in the four-part Netflix miniseries, an adaptation of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, which hit the streamer on November 2. Ruffalo stars alongside Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie and Marion Bailey in the series.

Given those high-profile projects, Ruffalo will no doubt be bouncing around town doing press and public appearances with his famous co-stars, so we'll be expecting even more adorably relatable fanboy moments to come!