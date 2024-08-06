Was Ben Affleck Asked To Return As Daredevil For A Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo? Shawn Levy Talks Celeb Outreach And How It Impacted The End Credits Scene

Major spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine are ahead so, if you haven't seen the movie, continue reading at your own risk.

Since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine , fans have been absolutely buzzing about the copious amount of cameos that were included in the movie. A number of familiar faces cropped up, from Chris Evans’ Human Torch to Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. Of course, there were more than a few Marvel-Fox alums that didn’t return for the 2024 movie schedule release. That includes Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, who famously appeared alongside Garner’s sai-wielding warrior in his eponymous 2003 film. Director Shawn Levy recently explained how he and his team reached out to celebrities for cameos and revealed whether Affleck was ever asked to appear. He also explained how said decisions affected the end-credits scene.

Ben Affleck was linked to the latest Deadpool flick back in June 2023. At that time, it was reported that the former Matt Murdock actor had been spotted on the set. Ultimately, though, an appearance from Affleck’s version of the Man Without Fear didn’t come to pass. Shawn Levy, who’s been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes details about the movie since its release, was asked if he and lead actor/co-producer Ryan Reynolds ever reached out to Affleck. Based on what the filmmaker told Variety , nothing truly materialized on that front:

Early on, when we were looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters, Daredevil was on one of those lists, but never since those earliest of conversations, and never to the point of outreach or offers or anything like that. We made contact with everyone featured in the Fox tribute reel halfway through our end credits — and that’s dozens of actors who have been a part of that legacy. That was fun to build a love letter to those years, those characters, and all the actors who played them.

It would seem that the red-costumed hero was, at the very least, considered early on, but the Argo star wasn’t actually contacted over a potential reprisal. One can also understand why he and many others ultimately didn’t receive calls to appear in the threequel. After all, Shawn Levy and the producers ultimately had to pick characters that they believed would best fit the story they wanted to tell. The notion of having to look over a “70-name menu” of classic characters sounds daunting but, ultimately, I think Levy and co. made the right decisions.

Another firm creative decision was implementing that sizzle reel amid the credits, which consists of various behind-the-scenes moments captured from the Fox-era Marvel movies. It’s an emotional sight to say the least, and there’s even some footage from Daredevil. Some may have been hoping for an actual appearance from the character, but that nod in the credits scene is also fitting.

The legacy of Ben Affleck’s Daredevil movie is somewhat complex. On the one hand, the 2003 flick (which was a box office hit) was panned at the time of its release and is still derided today. However, there are also fans who have a lot of affection for the film. Though the leading man himself has even chastised the comic book movie, what Affleck appreciates about the film is that it examines the experience of being blind (as the hero is) in a respectful way.

Even though the reception to that version of DD has been mixed, it honestly could’ve been cool to see him pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine, especially given Elektra’s role. Jennifer Garner absolutely crushed it, after last appearing as the aforementioned character in her eponymous 2005 flick. She even managed to impress her co-star, Dafne Keen , with her ability to pick up her sai moves again after all these years. Garner also gets brownie points for expertly delivering a non-brutal (but still funny) joke that references her divorce from Ben Affleck. Shawn Levy also explained to Variety that that quip and others were approved by the actors before they were delivered as well.

Any chance of fans seeing the 2000s iteration of Daredevil crop up in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe-set production seem slim. However, one definitely could’ve said that about Elektra, Blade or any of the characters featured in D&W. So there may be reason to cling on to some hope but, right now, let’s just give Shawn Levy and his crew kudos for what they’ve accomplished with this movie.