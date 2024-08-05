‘I’m Actually Very Intimidated Right Now’: The Marvel OG Who Really Impressed Dafne Keen While Filming Deadpool And Wolverine

Major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion, bub.

The recently released Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of cameos , many of which are from actors who headline Marvel movies of the early aughts. While it was surely surreal for fans to see so many familiar faces, the same was true for actress Dafne Keen, who reprised her role as Laura from 2017’s Logan. Since the film’s release, Keen has opened up about her experience working on the movie alongside a number of superhero movie veterans. Now, she’s revealing the one OG who really impressed her amid filming.

Rumors swirled around Dafne Keen in the lead-up to D&W’s premiere, and her role in the flick was finally confirmed via a trailer that dropped about a week before the film’s release. Keen opened about how her involvement came to be while speaking with EW , alongside her co-stars, at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Not only that, but the His Dark Materials alum also gushed about getting to work with some many stars that were associated with the pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe era of movies:

Shawn called me. He was like, 'You're gonna be doing your scenes with some huge names.' I was like, 'Who?' And he was like, 'I can't tell you.' … Finally, like a week before, they were like, 'It's Jennifer, it's Channing, it's Wesley.'

Personally, I would certainly be in awe if I were on a film set and was set to act alongside Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade and Channing Tatum as Gambit. In the film, all of the aforementioned characters as well as Laura and Chris Evans’ monologue-spouting Human Torch are part of a group in the Void that seek to fight against the evil Cassandra Nova. The on-screen dynamics between the characters are great, but what I found truly interesting are the behind-the-scenes interactions between the actors themselves. Dafne Keen relished the opportunity, and it sounds like she was somewhat “intimidated” by Garner – and for good reason:

I was doing my little claw drills, and Jennifer walked in. Jennifer was all stressed out. She was like, 'Oh my god! I haven't done this in 20 [years],' and she literally starts… [mimics sai dagger twirls]. Insane! I was like, 'You're fine! You're actually so fine! I'm actually very intimidated right now.'

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Much was said about Jennifer Garner before the 2024 new movie release hit theaters, as it was in the summer of 2023 that rumors surfaced about the Daredevil star’s supposed return . It’s definitely easy to understand what Dafne Keen was feeling while watching the Elektra star practice in between takes. Those sai daggers that Garner uses do not look easy to master, and the fact that she still crushed it nearly 20 years since she last played her Marvel character is downright impressive. And, to top it all off, she looked like an absolute boss on the big screen, so color me “intimidated” as well.

As of right now, it’s unclear as to whether or not fans will see Dafne Keen’s Laura or Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios in any upcoming Marvel movies . The forthcoming Avengers movies seem like the perfect place for them to show up. However, should this be the last collective hurrah for both heroines, I’m glad Deadpool & Wolverine gave them their time in the sun. I also can’t help but smile knowing that Keen and Garner were able to work together and that the former totally fangirled out over her co-star.

You can see all the multiversal crossover madness by checking out Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters now. You can also stream Logan with a Disney+ subscription , while Elektra is available to Max subscription holders.