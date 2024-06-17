Wesley Snipes Seemingly Put A Twist On An Iconic Blade Line While Sharing Thoughts On Reboot’s Latest Setback

Few movies have had as significant a cultural impact as 1998’s Blade. This flick arguably served as a precursor for all the upcoming superhero movies we still see, proving to producers and film executives that comic books could be both viable and cool. A key part of this shift in perception was Wesley Snipes' portrayal of the iconic vampire/daywalker, delivering some of the most memorable quotes in action cinema . In light of the recent news regarding another major setback for Marvel's reboot , the Demolition Man actor took to social media to playfully reference one of his most iconic lines.

More than 25 years after his starring role in the original Blade, Wesley took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the news that director Yann Demange has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe project. With Demange's departure, this reboot, still set to star Mahershala Ali as the lead human/vampire hybrid, has encountered yet another unfortunate development. Taking to his account to react, Snipes harkened back to his time as the vampire hunter:

Blade, lordylordylordy 👀 folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough.Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? 😊#DaywalkerKlique #Blade #Marvel pic.twitter.com/YZVAqg9egzJune 16, 2024

It might not be a word-for-word match, but different words/same vibes. The White Men Can’t Jump star’s playful acknowledgment of the difficulties faced by the new production team, likening their struggles to "riding snowmobiles in traffic," seems hilariously reminiscent of one of Blade’s best quips. For those who might not recall, the original line (which you can watch below) comes at a pivotal moment in the first film, where he says, "Some motherfuckers are always trying to ice-skate uphill":

In that iconic moment, the eponymous protagonist roundhouse kicks a serum vial into his nemesis Deacon Frost’s forehead. This line has since become one of the franchise's most quoted, symbolizing Blade's no-nonsense approach to dealing with his enemies.

The Blade reboot is still part of the Phase Six slate of upcoming Marvel movies , but it has continually faced hurdles. Yann Demange was actually the second director to step away from the production after Bassam Tariq did so in 2022. A slew of various screenwriters have also been taking different passes at the script. Wesley Snipes' comments offer a lighthearted yet poignant reminder of the challenges in reviving a beloved franchise. His playful nod to his past role and his apparent understanding of the pressures on the new team highlights the delicate balance between honoring a legacy and forging a new path.

Fans of the franchise eagerly await any new developments on the reboot but, so far, most of the updates have been less-than-positive. Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, expressed his excitement and commitment to the role when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 but, ever since, the production has been facing significant delays. The hope is that once these issues are resolved, the film will deliver the same blend of intense action and dark, brooding atmosphere that made the original films a hit. Thankfully, we are getting a confirmed R-rating, meaning once the movie finally hits cinemas, it will surely be worth the wait.

When Wesley Snipes initially responded to the reboot , he congratulated Mahershala Ali, but that doesn’t mean he can't make a joke at the MCU’s expense. The New Jack City star's recent post has given fans something to smile about. His continued engagement with the original Blade trilogy and its legacy demonstrates his enduring connection to the character and his willingness to support the new team, even as they navigate a challenging production landscape.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors