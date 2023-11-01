When Deadpool 3 Will Finally Resume Filming (As Long As The Strikes End)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, with stories being told both in theaters and in live-action TV shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the title character into the MCU. And now we have an idea when Ryan Ryenolds’ threequel will resume filming, as long as the strikes end that is.

Those of us who have watched the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for Wade Wilson and the X-Men to join the MCU. This is partly why moviegoers are so hyped for Deadpool 3 , which was recently delayed as result of the ongoing strikes. And according to a new report by Deadline , the superhero sequel is hoping to resume filming in January. Although that all depends on if negotiations for the SAG-AFTRA strike go well.

Per this report, Deadpool 3 is around 50% complete. The movie was fairly deep into filming when cameras went down, and the length of the strike has made it impossible for the movie to arrive in September of 2024. Now it’s set to arrive in May of that same year, but the movie is going to need to start filming soon if that’ll actually come to fruition.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Despite the long wait in between Deadpool 2 and the upcoming third movie, fans seem rather invested in the blockbuster. This is partly because of Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan , complete with Wolverine’s signature yellow and blue suit from the comics/animated series. Add in the fact that Deadpool is finally going to make his grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the stakes feel surprisingly high for such a bonkers franchise.

Deadpool 3 is just one of many movie titles that were delayed as a result of the strikes, which basically shut down the film and television industry in the states. Superhero movies usually require a lengthy post-production period, which is why fans were immediately concerned about Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster. But director Shawn Levy has shared that editing began during this period of uncertainty, which may help to keep the project on pace for its May release.

While Wade Wilson was noticeably missing from the MCU for the first few phases, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for the Merc with a Mouth to get in on the fun. The third Deadpool movie is still expected to be rated R, and one can only imagine how many meta jokes are going to be aimed at the shared universe.