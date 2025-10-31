Spider-Man: Brand New Day Seems Like The Perfect IMAX Movie, Except It Might Not Be

Ever since the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home left us in suspense about Peter Parker’s new chapter as a superhero, we’ve been greatly anticipating Brand New Day arriving to the 2026 movies schedule. This next movie will give Peter Parker a fresh start after everyone in the previous trilogy had their memories of him erased. With Hulk and Punisher in the new movie , as well as its stylized action sequences, this would be the perfect IMAX movie… except it might not be.

Aside from the first Sam Raimi movie, all of the Spider-Man movies have had IMAX releases. However, according to the company’s investor presentation, Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn’t appear to be on there! Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of 2026 movie releases that I expected to fill up its schedule like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Super Mario Galaxy, the live-action Moana, and more. They’re all big spectacles that would be very pleasing to the eyes and ears.

But the Spider-Man movies have always looked great on the very large screens. Each action-packed sequence, and seeing our web-slinging hero flying across the screen, makes for an entertaining movie. However, the expected IMAX schedule (via @CultureCrave) could explain why the upcoming Mavel movie isn’t on this 2026 slate:

IMAX's 2026 slate 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qOCWr2MASrOctober 29, 2025

It appears that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will have a four-week run starting from July 17th until Flowervale Street premieres on August 14th. This long IMAX run makes sense since the British director pushed the big screen theater company to film his new epic-fantasy movie entirely with IMAX cameras. So, of course, IMAX will be giving The Odyssey a top priority to show a film that has a historical place for the company.

It may be a real bummer that Spider-Man: Brand New Day may not see the light of day on IMAX. On the other hand, @TheEricGoldman posted a hilarious comment that made a great point about two cast members from the new Spider-Man movie still finding their way on IMAX screens:

Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal pushing aside Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal

I love this! You can’t deny that hilarious fun fact. Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal may not be on IMAX screens as Peter Parker and Punisher, but they will be in big-screen view as part of the awesome cast of The Odyssey . While we don’t know what role Bernthal will play, Holland is set to play Odysseus’ son, Telemachus. The two talented actors may not make the 2026 slot as MCU heroes, but they’ll still make their IMAX spotlight as mythical characters instead.

Just when you think Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a shoo-in for an IMAX slot next year, it hasn’t exactly slicked its web into it. Nevertheless, the Marvel Studios flick will surely look exceptional on a standard movie screen thanks to the cutting-edge technology for which the studio is known. Make sure to add Brand New Day to your watchlist, coming to theaters on July 31st.