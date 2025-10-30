Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Offers Connections To She-Hulk And Captain America 4

Fans have a lot of questions about the upcoming Marvel movies, considering that two of the next three projects are Avengers films, where a lot is expected to happen. However, before any of that, we’ll get Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there may actually be even more questions about this one.

While there are plenty of rumors about what Brand New Day will be about and who or what will be in it, very little has been confirmed. We know Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be on hand. We don't know if rumors of a Daredevil appearance are true or if Gwen Stacy might appear.

Fans are always interested to know in what ways a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will connect to other parts of the franchise, and a new rumor is suggesting how Spidey’s next adventure will relate to two other pieces of the story.

How Spider-Man Brand New Day May Connect To Previous Hulk Stories

Brand New Day will see a new era for Spider-Man where he’s no longer an Avenger and nobody knows who he is. That doesn’t mean that the movie will be without appearances by other Marvel characters. Mark Ruffalo was recently spotted on the Brand New Day set, seeming to confirm his appearance in the film.

According to a rumor reported by The Direct, Bruce Banner will be dealing with a lot of stress when we first meet him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This stress is a direct result of the events of both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Captain America: Brave New World. Both stories saw new versions of the Hulk created, and knowing that can happen is Banner’s worst fear come to pass.

It’s not mentioned by the rumor if any other, more specific elements from She-Hulk or Captain America will filter into the story. However, notably, the first of those projects revealed that Hulk had a son after all.

The New Rumor Fits With Other Spider-Man Reports

While we have to take this theory with a grain of salt, as it’s a rumor, it would fit with one of the major rumors surrounding the movie at this point. There’s a strong belief that the primary villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Mister Negative, and that this villain’s particular abilities might set off Banner and release a more savage version of the Hulk than we’ve seen for some time. If Banner is under an extra amount of stress, Mister Negative’s ability to affect him would likely be even easier.

The three previous MCU Spider-Man movies have seen another major character from the franchise have a significant supporting role, with Tony Stark, Nick Fury, and Doctor Strange taking the job previously. If the past is prologue, then it would seem Mark Ruffalo’s appearance won’t be a simple cameo, though we’ll have to wait and see. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters next summer.