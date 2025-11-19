Wild Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Tom Holland Won’t Be The Actor Playing Peter Parker

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there are countless rumors about what those titles might contain. A new circulating online claims that Tom Holland won't be the actor playing Peter Parker, but instead we'll be seeing the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Let's break this all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, leading fans to fill in the blanks with theories and rumors. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed most of the actors who will appear, but more surprises are expected. Scooper Daniel Richtman (Via ComicBook) claimed that Maguire will once again return as Spider-Man following his thrilling role in No Way Home. And my mind is pretty blown.

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen just how beloved Tom Holland's Peter Parker is. And since his fourth movie Brand New Day is arriving prior to Doomsday, the belief was that if anyone was going to play Spider-Man it would him. So the idea of Maguire swinging into the action is definitely going to turn heads.

Of course, we should probably take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. There are countless reports about what might be going on in The Russo Brothers' next two Avengers movies. This is thanks to Marvel's tight security, as well as the endless possibilities of the multiverse. So there's currently no guarantee that Maguire will be Doomsday's Peter Parker.

Another reason why people think the OG Spider-Man is going to be in the blockbuster is because Tobey Maguire was spotted in London by a fan back in September. Once he posted on Twitter, the comments section was filled with speculation about Doomsday. This has happened to a number of actors who were spotted across the pond during the next Avengers movie's production.

Fans freaked out when the three Peter Parker actors united for Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially when they worked together on that epic final battle. With Maguire and Andrew Garfield officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been hoping to see them once again pop up on the big screen. We'll just have to see if Maguire get to do just that in Avengers: Doomsday, or if this ends up being a rumor that doesn't actually come to fruition.

Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next MCU movie heading to theaters, the character has been the subject of a ton of discussions. Fans are curious to see what came of Holland's Peter Parker after No Way Home's ending erased him from the world's memory... including MJ and Ned.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in theaters on July 31st, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list.