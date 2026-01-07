‘How Does It End?’ Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson Put Simu Liu In The Hot Seat And Asked About All The Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers

We have now entered the same calendar year that Avengers: Doomsday will be released, which makes the movie feel a lot closer than it did just a few days ago. While we still have several months to go before Doomsday hits theaters, those months will be spent with fans trying to figure out what will happen in the film. Luckily, Kevin Hart and Keenan Thompson are here to try to drag the truth out of Simu Liu.

Liu was a guest on Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, available with a Prime Video subscription, and of course, the pair wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to try and get Doomsday spoilers from him. Hart straight up asked, “How does it end?” but when Liu didn’t budge, the duo attempted to suggest some different spoiler possibilities to see if Liu would react. The result is hilarious. Check it out.

When Liu doesn’t bite on “How does it end?” The pair tries and get the Shang-Chi star to react to different spoiler suggestions. My personal favorite has to be:

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., they go full Heated Rivalry.

Because that would sell quite a few movie tickets for sure.

Simu Liu jokes that his “life is in danger” when the bit starts, because, to be sure, if there was any actual possibility that he might divulge a spoiler, he’d likely get in a lot of trouble. We’ve seen Marvel go to extreme lengths to prevent Tom Holland from saying too much, and Mark Ruffalo joked the reason he’s not in Avengers: Doomsday is that Marvel didn’t want him giving everything away.

The lengths Marvel goes to prevent spoilers leaking is so extreme that it makes Kevin Hart’s “How does it end?” joke even funnier. There’s a decent chance that, unless Simu Liu is directly involved in the finale, he might not even know how the movie ends. It’s not uncommon for the actors in these movies to only receive the script pages for the scene that they’re in, and even then, might only get partial information.

Actors have already talked about doing fight scenes against nothing, and not even knowing what or who it was they were in a scene with. If Simu Liu actually revealed everything he knew, it might not be that much at all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The final of four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday should hit the internet next week. After that, at some point, we’ll get a proper trailer that will likely give us at least a basic understanding of the story. Then the real wait begins, and the real questions start to get pressed to people like Simu Liu.