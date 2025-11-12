Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fan Art Unites Peter Parker And Daredevil (And Now I Really Want This Crossover To Happen)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to the big screen is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has been filming for some time now. Fan art imagined Tom Holland's title character paired with Charlie Cox's Daredevil, and I really ned to see this crossover happen.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is limited, but fans are hyped that it'll include other heroes like Punisher and the Hulk. But there are also rumors about even more characters appearing, including Daredevil. Fan art on Instagram has imagined what crossover might look like, check it out below:

A post shared by 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@spdrmnkyxxiii) A photo posted by on

Honestly, sign me up. There are a ton of street-level heroes in the MCU's New York City, so it's kind of surprising that we haven't seen more cross pollination throughout various Marvel shows and movies. While Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock cameoed in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter's lawyer, these characters never suited u and fought crime together. And ever since then fans have been campaigning to see these two fan favorite vigilantes to share the screen together.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are thrilled that the stars of the Marvel Netflix shows are returning, including Daredevil and Punisher. The latter is confirmed to finally hit the big screen with the next Spider-Man movie, and fans are curious about how the various heroes will factor into its mysterious story.

Daredevil is just one of many rumored characters that fans think could pop up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fans are debating who Sadie Sink might play, with popular choices being Jean Grey and Mary Jane Watson. There are also rumors about Florence Pugh's Yelena having a surprise role, which would be another wild crossover. But she's been seen in New York before, in both Thunderbolts* and Hawkeye.

Marvel seems to be all-in on Charlie Cox's hero, who had cameos in No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law before taking center stage in the series Daredevil: Born Again. The latter show has Season 2 on the way, and a third entry is already in development at Marvel.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Despite just how much content we're getting featuring Matt Murdock, some fans are waiting for the Man Without Fear to pivot to the big screen and kick some ass. It feel inevitable that Daredevil will eventually show up in theaters, whether or not he actually has a role in the next Spider-Man movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. The next two Avengers movies will follow, and with the multiverse in play it seems like just about anything could happen... including an appearance by Daredevil.