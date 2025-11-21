I Didn't See This Rumor About Spider-Man Battling Ninjas In Brand New Day Coming, But I'm Here For It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Destin Daniel Cretton Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are a ton of rumors swirling about its contents. The latest involves the web slinger... fighting an army of ninjas? Let's break it down.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with a variety of theories and rumors. And since Marvel's security is so tight, this will likely continue until its release. A report from scooper Daniel Richtman (via CBM) claims that Tom Holland's hero will face an army of ninjas during its runtime. But exactly who are they working for?

We should take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, given just how many rumors are swirling around Brand New Day. But there's already debate online about exactly who these possible ninjas might be working for. The most popular is The Hand, which was a major presence in Netflix's MCU shows. Another are the Inner Demons, who have already been rumored to appear. Is anyone else's head spinning?

This report about Spider-Man battling ninjas is only the latest rumor about Brand New Day to get legs online. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are invested in Tom Holland's future as Peter Parker, and are curious about what Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has up his sleeve.

Some other popular rumors include Punisher's conflict with Tombstone, as well as the constant discourse about who Sadie Sink might be playing... especially after the Stranger Things actor was confirmed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Although this update might connect to another rumor that claims Peter Parker is a leading character in the sixth Avengers flick.

Fans can't wait to see Holland back as Spider-Man, especially after the ending of No Way Home. In it Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of him... including MJ and Ned. Moviegoers are curious to see how he's been doing without any loved ones, and if their reunion is possible.

Additionally, Brand New Day will also include other Marvel heroes, specifically Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. This crossover is a thrilling concept, and it should be fascinating to see how Peter Parker interacts with these characters. There are also rumors about Charlie Cox's Daredevil having a role, and that would make sense if The Hand is the group of ninjas set to appear. I need some answers!

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list.