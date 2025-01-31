Wild Avengers Fan Theory Claims Thanos’ Snap Victims Weren’t Random, And There's A Simple Reason Why I Don't Agree

When conversations are flown around about the best Marvel movies thus far, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame will undoubtedly find themselves among fans lists considering how powerful those movies were to audiences. We all remember being in the theater when half of the Avengers were snapped out of existence, and then when they all made their victorious return to defeat Thanos. Speaking of the Mad Titan, his plan is still being discussed, such as with this wild new theory.

One Avengers Fan Theory Claims Who Survived Thanos’ Snap Wasn’t Random

Over on the Marvel Reddit , fans are always discussing what’s going on in the MCU, such as Anthony Mackie’s recent Captain America comments and Chris Evans responding to rumors he’ll return to the franchise . One user posed the following thought on the Snap:

A Reddit user quickly started a conversation this week regarding who was chosen to be snapped out of existence and who got to stay. While it’s pretty well regarded and explained that the Snap would randomly dust half of the universe’s population, this fan is suggesting that Thanos had the power to make some decisions.

The fan believes that Loki gave up the Space Stone to specifically keep Thor alive, Gamora gave away the Soul Stone to save her sister, Nebula, and Doctor Strange gave up the Time Stone to save Tony Stark because he knew he would end up saving everyone .

The Simple Reason Why I Don’t Agree With This Theory

There are a lot of mixed thoughts on this theory, and it’s definitely interesting, but I personally maintain that it had to have been random for the story to work. If you get too into the weeds with it, you’ll ruin the story for yourself. Here’s my reasoning: if Thanos had the power to pick who could stay and who could go, why not wipe out every last one of the Avengers?

That being said, I do find one point of the story interesting and does have some merit. Check out what some comments are saying:

“You're right, it was intentional who the writers decided was snapped or not.” @stillthestabbinghobo

“It was always the plan to have the original Avengers survive. These movies have been their story.” - @Honest-J

“The one conscious choice I could buy Thanos making was purposefully leaving the entire OG Avengers roster alive so they could see the extent of their failure.” - @Sylar_Lives

It is rather devious that the original Avengers are all left, along with other additions like Rocket and Ant-Man. Some believe that Thanos did this on purpose, which I find interesting, but most of all, it just hurts my head regarding how Thanos could even accomplish this. Does he submit a list to the gauntlet? I don’t think so. His reasoning to end half of all life of the universe is not to test the original Avengers, it’s to improve the universe. He seemed to care less about who each of them were.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors