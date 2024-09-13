Will Beast Return To The MCU After His The Marvels Cameo? Kelsey Grammer Opened Up About It

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it the film rights to the X-Men, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been seeing mutants into the Marvel multiverse. While Deadpool & Wolverine is obviously the most prominent example of this so far, another one of the big MCU X-Men references came in The Marvels’ end-credits scene, when Kelsey Grammer played Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, in the universe where Monica Rambeau ended up. But will we see this take on Beast again following his cameo in the 33rd of the Marvel movies in order?

Grammer addressed this while speaking to ComicBook about Frasier Season 2, which will premiere to Paramount+ subscription holders next Thursday, September 19. When Beast was brought up during the outlet’s conversation, namely if we’ll be seeing more of him in the MCU, the actor responded:

There's nothing I can talk about. What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations.

Although Nicholas Hoult has more appearances as Beast under his belt thanks to the “First Class” era of X-Men movies, it was Kelsey Grammer who originated the role in live action through 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. He later cameoed towards the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past, with both those performances seeing him don makeup. The Marvels, on the other hand, realized its Beast through CGI, so only Grammer’s voice was heard. Regardless, Hank McCoy’s appearance was among the movie’s biggest surprises, and now Grammer has shared this has led to talks about the character potentially returning, though there’s not a concrete update just yet.

During the battle against Dar-Benn, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau closed the jump point that the villain had opened to take Earth’s water for Hala and steal our sun’s energy to restore the one near the Kree homeworld. Monica was able to get the job done with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, but she was left stranded in another universe, one where Beast is active as an X-Men member. Additionally Monica met a variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau, who is the superhero Binary, but never had a daughter.

Assuming Marvel wants to bring back Monica for one of the upcoming Marvel movies, then it stands to reason when that time comes, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast will probably be alongside her. Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars are the likeliest candidates, as those will be the culminating chapters in The Multiverse Saga. There’s also an X-Men reboot in the works, which I’m hoping will take one of the MCU’s 2027 release dates. However, assuming this is going to follow a brand-new team of X-Men, and if Beast is part of that lineup, then hopefully a new actor is cast as that version, and Grammer’s Beast can continue operating in his own reality.

We’ll, of course, let you know if/when it’s announced that Kelsey Grammer will return as Beast. Until then, stream The Marvels, and nearly all of the MCU’s other movies and TV shows, with your Disney+ subscription.