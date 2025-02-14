‘I Will Beat Jake Gyllenhaal.’ That Time Tom Holland Went To The Gym With His Spider-Man Co-Star And Quickly Regretted It
Co-stars and swole mates.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with new projects constantly released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that plenty of well-known actors have gotten in on the fun, including Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. And Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has a funny story about going to the gym with his co-star and regretting it.
While there are countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, fans are definitely wondering when we'll see Holland return as Peter Parker. While we wait, a talk show appearance from the actor is running around Instagram, where he spoke about working out alongside the super jacked Jake Gyllenhaal. As the younger actor shared:
Ouch. While Tom Holland is also known for being ripped, it sounds like the Donnie Darko star is on another level entirety. And his competitive nature meant that he had to fake it to try and keep up with Gyllenhaal. So how exactly did this story turn out?
It turns out that Holland probably should have turned down Gyllenhaal's opportunity to work out. Because while he was already pretty exhausted ahead of their "warmup" things got worse once they stepped onto the treadmill. As he shared:
Uh oh. As the story goes on, Holland shared how his co-star raised the incline of their treadmills on not one, but two different occasions. And that's when the Uncharted actor's competitive side really bit him in the butt, as he suggested making the incline even more difficult.
While it sounds like they definitely got a great workout, there were some consequences for Tom Holland. As he shared:
Oops. Luckily actors are largely sitting while promoting movies, but it sounds like working alongside Jake Gyllenhaal really did a number on Tom Holland. Maybe it's for the best that the pair of actors only got to film one Marvel project together; Holland might never be able to walk again!
As previously mentioned, only time will tell when Holland will return to the MCU as Spider-Man. Fans are assuming it'll be in the next big crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later, as the 2025 movie release list continues on.
