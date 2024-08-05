Zack Snyder Reacts To Henry Cavill’s Deadpool Cameo As Well As His Superman Departure

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, particularly thanks to the MCU and DCEU. The latter ended with Aquaman 2, but Marvel's universe is always growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Prior to its release, Deadpool & Wolverine was the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie in years, and it quickly went viral for a number of wild cameos that were included throughout its runtime. That includes a brief but memorable appearance by Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant. And now Zack Snyder has reacted to Cavill’s cameo, as well as his Superman departure.

Henry Cavill's firing as Superman was a gut punch for fans, especially since he'd recently returned to the role for a Black Adam cameo. But that did open the door for him to appear in the MCU. While some fans are hoping to see Cavill as Captain Britain, his made his Marvel debut for a quick cameo as a variant of Wolverine. Snyder was asked by THR about this funny twist, to which he responded:

I haven’t seen it yet, but I did hear about it. Sounds fun.

Snyder made Cavill a superhero by casting him as Clark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel, a role he'd reprise in two other movies, as well as a cameo in Black Adam. The filmmaker is obviously a big fan of the 41 year-old actor, and knows what he's capable of. We'll just have to wait and see if/when the 300 director actually sees Deadpool & Wolverine in all of its cameo-filled glory.

In reaction to the Superman actor's small but memorable role in Deadpool 3, some folks one fan suggested that Marvel should let Zack Snyder direct a Wolverine movie starring Henry Cavill. But the shared universe's plans for the clawed mutant are still a mystery, although folks tend to thin that Hugh Jackman will be back after how wildly successful Deadpool & Wolverine was.

Later in that same interview, Snyder spoke about Henry Cavill's departure as Clark Kent. Actor David Corsenswet is leading the cast of James Gunn's Superman, which is why the Witcher actor is out. Zack Snyder reacted, saying:

Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry.

He's not wrong. Cavill brings it to all of his roles, including his tenure as Superman and brief appearance as Wolverine. Many moviegoers would like to see more of him, including a return as the Last Son of Krypton. We'll just have to see if he gets another superhero role, including the fan favorite choice Captain Britain.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new DC shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. It's been teased that his will be much more crossover-heavy and interconnected than the DCEU.

The DCU will begin with Superman on July 11th, 2025. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the new year.