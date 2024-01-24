Marvel Fans Think They Figured Out Venom 3’s Villain Based On The Leaked Logo

The Marvel train is set to continue in a big way when it comes to the 2024 movie schedule between the upcoming releases of Madame Web, Deadpool 3, Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3. As fans await the return of Tom Hardy’s return to Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse in particular, there’s a theory rolling around regarding who could be the villain of the flick, and it has to do with the movie’s leaked logo.

Earlier this month, Sony held a global press conference regarding its various projects across movies, television, video games and so forth (which you can watch on the company’s YouTube page) where the logo for Venom 3 was revealed. Take a look:

(Image credit: Sony Global)

Thus far, we don’t know a lot about Venom 3, so fans are taking anything they can get to learn more about what is to come for Eddie Brock and his symbiote frenemy after the ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage . With this fresh logo now available to the public, fans are starting to theorize what clues the logo could be hinting at regarding the threequel. Right now, the most popular theory is inspired not only by the design of the logo, but could be backed up by how the 2021 sequel ended as well.

Now, the logo features the word “Venom” in the franchise’s typical font and fashion, but it’s the bright red three behind it that has people thinking more in depth. The stylized “3” reminds comic book fans, including ScreenRant writer Shaurya Thapa of the character Toxin. Here’s what he looks like:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The “3” in the logo not only matches the energy and color of Toxin, Let There Be Carnage itself also might have already hinted at the character showing up next. To back up a bit, Toxin is a symbiote in Marvel Comics that is a spawn of Carnage, who was the main villain of the second movie. Additionally, he is known to have bonded with Detective Patrick Mulligan, who was in Let There Be Carnage as well. At the end of the 2021 movie, Mulligan’s eyes lit up green to perhaps tease Toxin’s appearance on the way.

In terms of the title itself, some fans believe Venom 3 is in reference to Toxin being the third generation of symbiotes, between Venom birthing Carnage, and then Carnage birthing Toxin. That being said, Toxin theories are certainly not fact at the moment, and we’ll have to take them with a grain of salt until more is revealed about the movie. We do, however, know that Chiwetel Ejifor joined the cast in May , one month following Juno Temple being added to the cast in April. It’s also been suggested that this may be the last Venom movie, especially considering Hardy’s recent comments .

You can mark your calendars to see Venom 3 in theaters starting November 8.