I’m Glad Marvel Is Apparently Talking To Colman Domingo About A Role, But I’ve Actually Been Thinking He’d Be Perfect For A Certain DC Character

Colman Domingo has absolutely been crushing in Hollywood over the past several years. The seasoned actor has been in the business for a while but, as of late, he’s starred in some outstanding films and TV shows. He’s done quite a bit throughout his career, though he’s yet to play a major role in a live-action superhero production. Months ago, he was rumored to have been considered for a massive Marvel gig, but Domingo has now confirmed that he’s spoken to the studio. I’m happy about that but actually think he’d be perfect for a DC role.

What Did Colman Domingo Say About Possibly Working With Marvel?

The trained stage actor and Philadelphia native has been promoting his latest production – Netflix’s The Madness, which has emerged as a true juggernaut amid the 2024 TV schedule . Just recently, he caught up with ScreenGeek , at which point the A-lister was asked if he had interest in working with Marvel Studios. The Rustin star then confirmed that he had spoken indeed spoken with the Disney-owned company and explained what that chat entailed:

I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes. But it wasn’t specifically about anything. They literally sat down and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. What do you got for me?’ So we’re having engagement, of course. Who would not want to be a part of the MCU? I just wouldn’t want it to be right. And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Colman Domingo might play Kang the Conqueror after Jonathan Majors was dismissed from his role as the villain due to legal issues. Domingo eventually responded to the Kang chatter , saying that he was unsure whether he was truly being eyed as a successor to Majors or not. Nevertheless, he didn’t totally shoot down the notion of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some regard.

On that note, it’s been confirmed that Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star is part of an upcoming Marvel show . He’s set to lend his vocals to the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, on which he’ll portray a reimagined version of the villainous Norman Osborn. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing the Candyman star joining the MCU proper via a live-action production, and I’m sure there are plenty of characters he could play. Still, I just can’t get one potential DC hero casting out of my head.

Which DC Character Do I Think Would Be Perfect For Colman Domingo?

James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading the charge at DC Studios, which will soon mark the beginning of new interconnected continuity – the DCU. Chapter 1 is titled “Gods and Monsters” , and it would appear that Gunn and co. mostly have that slate planned out. Of course, I’m also looking to the future and hoping that as new characters are added, power players from the Milestone Media imprint are introduced in live-action productions. I say all of that to say that Colman Domingo would be perfect for the role of Icon.

(Image credit: DC Entertainment)

Created Dwayne McDuffie and M. D. Bright and making his comic debut in 1993, Icon is a Termian alien, who was originally stranded on Earth in the 1880s. The long-living character was eventually adopted by a slave and forged a life for himself and, by the 20th century, he’d assumed the alias Augustus Freeman IV.

Freeman possesses enhanced durability, the power to create energy and the ability to fly. The hero is also a skilled fighter. In addition, he notably fought alongside a teenage partner by the name of Raquel Ervin a.k.a. Rocket. Both characters have not only appeared in their own comics but also played roles on the acclaimed animated series Young Justice (of which all four seasons can be streamed with a Max subscription ).

Icon is a powerful but also incredibly respectable character with a polished demeanor. The tall and imposing Colman Domingo is not only similar to the character from a physical standpoint, but he could also perfectly convey his cerebral nature. Of course, the physicality would still be important for the role, and Domingo could certainly bring that as well. Look no further than the swamp scene he performed on The Madness to get a sense of his commitment to choreographed stunt work.

This may just seem like a pipe dream right now, but I truly believe the Drive-Away Dolls alum could effectively bring Augustus Freeman to life in the DCU. We’ll ultimately have to wait and see whether James Gunn and Peter Safran have any plans for Milestone characters to join that continuity, but here’s hoping. In the meantime, I’m also curious to see whether anything comes through for the Oscar nominee in regard to those Marvel talks.