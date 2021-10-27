Michael B. Jordan's Superman Series For HBO Max Just Took A Big Step Forward

Fantastic Four vet Michael B. Jordan isn’t done with the superhero genre just yet, with a Superman-connected limited series in development. Many DC fans finally got their wish answered after years of rumors about a Jordan-centric Superman project, but there unfortunately hasn’t been much recent news on the upcoming project. That has changed now, though, with a development that could have Val-Zod soaring through the sky in the HBO Max series sooner rather than later.

The big update we're discussing here involves Michael B. Jordan's project finally building up its creative team. According to Deadline, Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters have been tapped to write the script for the DC miniseries. The writing duo has already penned multiple projects coming down the pipeline soon, including Amazon’s The Nola and the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. So they're used to big-budget scripting, Metayer and Peters will be tapping into a different kind of Superman as they tackle Val-Zod’s story. Despite the update, however, it is currently unknown what Val-Zod storyline the duo will adapt, or if they will create an original plot for the character.

Michael B. Jordan is set to produce the project for HBO Max through his production company Outlier Society. Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo and Stefano Agosto will be producing the streaming project alongside Jordan. While the rumors have suggested the Jordan will play the Earth-2 Superman, it is still unclear if the Without Remorse star will hop into a spandex suit or not. Hopefully, Jordan will take another stab at taking on superhero adventures after the disappointment of Fantastic Four.

Not that Michael B. Jordan’s HBO Max series is destined to be the only project tackling a Black Superman. It was announced earlier this year that J.J. Abrams and acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates were teaming up for a new Superman film. Coates’ involvement in the project prompted speculation from DC fans saying Jordan would replace Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. But Jordan’s streaming project seemingly put those rumors to rest, even though Abrams does have connections with HBO Max. It is unknown if Cavill will return for the Abrams-Coates film, or if an all-new actor will be cast.

Being the busy movie star he is, Michael B. Jordan isn't even keeping his comic book talents strictly restricted to the Superman HBO Max series and the Black Panther side of the MCU. Jordan will produce a standalone film for the beloved superhero Static Shock through Outlier Society. That project is also in development as the Lost Boys reboot scribe Randy McKinnon is penning the script. It is currently unknown who will play the electric Bang Baby or when that film will start production.

With so many superhero titles in the works, you might forget Michael B. Jordan has a thriving acting career going on as well. The actor is headlining the tearjerker A Journal for Jordan under the guide of Oscar winner Denzel Washington. He is also set to return for Creed III as not only the star but as the producer and director. A Journal for Jordan is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 25 while Creed III won't debut until Nov. 23, 2022.