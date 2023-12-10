Justice League’s Ray Fisher Gets Candid About Reuniting With Zack Snyder For Netflix’s Rebel Moon After DC Drama

One of the many titles on Netflix’s 2023 movie schedule is Rebel Moon, a new science fiction epic that comes from the mind of Zack Snyder. The film appears to be a serious cinematic feat, for which the director has assembled an impressive cast. Ray Fisher is among the ensemble and appears to be playing quite the imposing role. This production marks Fisher’s first collaboration with Snyder since Justice League and the drama that surrounded the DC flick. Now, Fisher is getting candid about what it’s been like to reunite with his collaborator following the debacle.

Ray Fisher owes a great deal to Zack Snyder, as the 300 helmer is the person who cast him as Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe and essentially jump-started his film career. The two seem to have forged a solid relationship while working together, and both have been in each other’s corners in multiple instances. With all of that in mind, Fisher was incredibly enthusiastic when he spoke with Business Insider and discussed what it meant to work alongside his “brother” again:

It feels great. It's like coming home. I mean, Zack's my brother at the end of the day. He could have said, 'Hey, look, I got a walk-on for you as a zombie somewhere.' I'd been like, 'Okay cool, sounds great!'

That’s some serious praise coming from the Piano Lesson actor, and it’s great to hear that he’s developed such a bond with the filmmaker. Their relationship remained rock solid following the Sucker Punch director’s exit from Justice League and amid the drama that followed. In 2020, the star accused Joss Whedon (who took over JL directing duties after Zack Snyder exited due to the death of his daughter) of “abusive” and “gross” behavior . He’d later assert that execs at Warner Bros. and DC enabled Whedon’s alleged actions. Since the tense situation, which included an internal investigation, the True Detective alum has moved on to other endeavors. He did, however, show support amid the campaign to get Snyder’s cut of the DC team-up movie released and, after it was, the star praised its success on Max (then HBO Max).

The duo’s latest collaboration is shaping up to be a very different kind of flick for them. The Netflix production centers on a young warrior (Sofia Boutella) in search of redemption, who assembles a group of warriors to make a stand against the oppressive government that dominates their universe. As part of the Rebel Moon cast , Ray Fisher plays the role of Darrian Bloodaxe, one of the fighter’s who’s recruited by the lead protagonist. Later in his recent interview, Fisher excitedly teased the upcoming 2023 new movie release :

You know what to expect from the caliber of work that Zack Snyder puts out there, and this is humbling and exciting.

If the epic trailers for Rebel Moon are anything to go by, it would seem that the director isn’t holding back with his latest sprawling tale, which will be split into multiple movies. Fans of his seem to be relishing the fact that he has more cinematic stories on the way. But perhaps what they might especially appreciate is the fact that the work has also allowed him the opportunity to join forces with Ray Fisher again in the aftermath of a rocky time.