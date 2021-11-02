Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Creates A Hilarious Deadpool Crossover

Following some delays, we’re currently in the midst of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. There are two more blockbusters arriving before the New Year, including Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are countless theories about what that threequel might include, and some new Spider-Man fan art created a hilarious Deadpool crossover.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been waiting for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to crossover with the MCU. While he’s not expected to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fandom is having fun theorizing about what that mysterious blockbuster might include. And one fan made some art featuring Deadpool 2’s ill-fated X-Force member Peter , and the results are hilarious. Check it out below,

While some fans think that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature three versions of Peter uniting, this definitely isn’t who they had in mind. Rather than Peter Parker, instead we see Deadpool 2’s scene-stealer of the same name flying in to save Tom Holland’s hero. But we all know what happened the last time he tried to parachute onto the scene.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist houseofmat. They’ve got a clear interest in superhero properties, with an outstanding 81.6k followers on the social media outlet. When a new still from Spider-Man: No Way Home made its way online, the fan art put a hilarious spin on those Peter Parker rumors.

Peter was played by Rob Delaney in Deadpool 2, and was one of Wade Wilson’s recruits to make up the ill-fated X-Force. He died along with most of the group when attempting to parachute to his first mission, although Deadpool hilariously went back to save him during the time-traveling credits scene . Now the question is: when will Peter actually return to the big screen?

As previously mentioned, there are a ton of rumors about what exactly will happen when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December. The limited footage and information have confirmed that a number of villains from the two previous franchises would be appearing including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer below,

Given the multiverse being in play, many fans are hoping to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Spider-Man in No Way Home. This has been denied by figures like Garfield himself, but some moviegoers aren’t convinced. Clearly anticipation for the blockbuster is at a fever pitch, which should likely make for a strong box office performance.

As for Deadpool’s future in the MCU, that also remains a mystery for the time being. Ryan Reynolds has been in contact with Marvel, but there’s been no concrete announcements. Although he did technically make his debut in the franchise appearing in a short alongside Taika Waititi’s Korg.