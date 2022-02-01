Ryan Reynolds Reveals Peacemaker Easter Egg You Probably Missed

Warning: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker episode “Monkey Dory” are ahead!

If you’re looking to enjoy an alcoholic beverage after a hard day’s work, make sure John Cena’s Christopher Smith (who we first met in The Suicide Squad) isn’t the one mixing your drink. Towards the end of “Monkey Dory,” the latest episode of HBO Max’s Peacemaker, the title anti-hero mixed together the Peace Train, which is a blend of gin, vermouth, vinegar, peppercorn, a bit of maple syrup and some yak butter. Yes, it is indeed as disgusting as it sounds, but as a silver lining, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds uncovered a special Easter egg related to the drink.

Along with his acting, writing and producing endeavors in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds continues to promote Aviation American Gin, whether it be through social media posts or humorous advertisements, like the mixology video released last Father’s Day. So naturally Reynolds would have a keen eye for when Aviation Gin is on display in a movie or TV show, and as such, he noticed that it was the gin of choice for Peacemaker’s Peace Train, Reynolds shared the following observation on his Instagram Stories:

For those of you not entirely convinced, James Gunn, the creator of Peacemaker, confirmed on Twitter that the show’s props department did indeed set up an Aviation Gin bottle in that scene. Ryan Reynolds acquired a stake in Aviation American Gin in 2018, and while the company was later bought by Diageo in 2020, he still has a vested interest in its success. Now I’m curious about if Reynolds is associated with the alcohol brand in the DC Extended Universe.

As a bonus, Ryan Reynolds also shared an unofficial “crossover” between John Cena’s Peacemaker and his version of Deadpool, (who’s returning for a third movie that’s being written by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin). Check it out!

Back to the Peacemaker series, I think we can agree that no matter what type of gin is used, the Peace Train is a drink that should never be consumed. And clearly John Cena’s character had never even tried it himself before serving it to Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, because he was initially dismayed when she expressed her disgust, only to react the exact same way after taking a gulp (and later vomit). Fortunately, Christopher Smith had some beers in his refrigerator, so the Peace Train didn’t derail the evening. Unfortunately for Smith, Adebayo used the invitation into his home to secretly plant a diary, though we don’t know anything about its contents yet.

Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith being recruited into an A.R.G.U.S. operation called “Project Butterfly,” which sees him and his allies eliminating parasitic-like winged creatures that take control of humans. Accessible to people who have an HBO Max subscription, the DCEU series premiered its first three episodes on January 13 has been met with critical acclaim. There are three episodes left to go, and while it’s unclear for now if Season 2 will happen, James Gunn told CinemaBlend that he’s “mapping out” another batch of Peacemaker episodes.

