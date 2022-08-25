Samaritan Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie
This one's been a long time coming.
Sylvester Stallone’s superhero flick Samaritan is finally here. The movie was originally planned for a November 2020 release, but saw multiple pandemic-related pushbacks before finally landing in the present. The story of a boy who believes a superhero has resurfaced after vanishing 20 years prior is set for release to Amazon’s Prime Video on Friday, August 26. Critics have had a chance to screen the movie, so let’s see if they think it was worth the wait.
Of course we’re excited to see Sylvester Stallone as a superhero in this action movie, after he made appearances in both the DC Extended Universe (The Suicide Squad) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and both the Samaritan trailer and the footage shown at last year’s CinemaCon promise some pretty badass action. But the movie will reportedly largely follow Sam Cleary (Javon Walton), the young boy who is convinced Stanley Kominski (Stallone) has returned. The cast of Samaritan also includes Martin Starr, Dascha Polanco and Pilou Asbæk.
Let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Samaritan. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 2 stars out of 5, warning viewers to check their expectations at the door, as the film doesn’t really attempt to add anything to the superhero genre:
Frank Scheck of THR says Samaritan will do if you're in need of a superhero fix, and even at 76 years old, Sylvester Stallone is a believable-enough action star. From the review:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN grades this movie a "Bad" 4 out of 10, saying this is a retread of better movies. This critic also thinks the plot twist is too predictable, and says:
To those who would speak negatively of Samaritan, Sarah MIlner of SlashFilm asks, "Why do you hate fun?" The review notes that there's something irresistible about this movie, whether it's the comfortingly familiar formula or how much fun everyone seems to be having. This critic rates it a 6.5 out of 10:
John Nugent of Empire rates the movie 2 out of 5 stars, saying that while it's not all bad, superhero movies these days need a lot to stand out and Samaritan doesn't bring anything new to the table:
The critics may not be 100% sold on Samaritan, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't check it out if it sounds like something you're interested in. You can stream this movie with an Amazon Prime subscription starting Friday, August 26. Also be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what movies are headed to theaters soon!
