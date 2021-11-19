Spider-Man 3: Questions We Still Have About No Way Home Following The Latest Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home ’s latest trailer is here, and with it, some more information on Marvel’s upcoming epic in the MCU. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is going on quite a ride with Doctor Strange and others in this thrilling event, and he’ll be dealing with quite a few familiar faces as well. For all we learned from this new trailer though, there are still many questions we still have, in addition to entirely new ones we haven’t considered!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to do some incredible things, it would appear, and we just want to know everything about this movie before its release this December. Unfortunately, the world doesn’t work that way, so let’s just run down all the questions we still have following the latest look and speculate on what the answers could be ahead of this epic Marvel movie.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Is Doc Ock A Good Guy?

In one of the weirder reveals of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we see a homicidal Doctor Otto Octavius turned docile when he realized Spider-Man is not the Peter Parker he knew. We then see Doc Ock having casual conversations with Peter, Ned, and MJ, so it seems he’s not all that bad after all.

Doc Ock was never inherently evil in Spider-Man 2, we should remember, but rather had his mind impacted by the A.I. in his robotic tentacles. Is it possible that those underwent some damage in the transfer over from his dimension? There are a lot of theories to consider, but for now, I don’t know if I’m ready to categorize Doc Ock as all bad.

(Image credit: Disney)

Why Does Doctor Strange Need The Kids To Fix Things?

I’ve been leary of Doctor Strange since the first trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and this trailer did him no favors either. Many pointed to Strange’s general arrogance as the justification behind why he’d try to erase Peter Parker’s identity from public knowledge. Wouldn’t it stand to reason that if Strange was so arrogant, he wouldn’t need the younger non-magically inclined teens to “Scooby-Doo this crap,”?

I’m not in the slightest bit convinced Doctor Strange is actually himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home. I think it’s possible he’s a Skrull in disguise or an enchantment created as a placeholder by Wong or the actual Doctor Strange. In either case, I think if a hero is confident enough to make a mess like this, he’s capable of fixing it.

(Image credit: Sony)

Does Peter Have To Let These Villains Die?

Doctor Strange hits Tom Holland’s Peter with the reveal that every villain present in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer died in battle with Spider-Man. Peter seems shocked by that, and there’s an implication in the trailer that he may have to kill these villains, or perhaps just let them return to their timelines to suffer their fates. Peter obviously isn’t keen on letting anyone die friend or foe, but will he have a choice?

Probably, but I’m wondering if Peter’s decision not to kill these villains/let them die or help them try and avoid their fates will play into the chaos that unfolds in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Like, is the reason he refuses to kill the reason the original enchantment spirals out of control? I think it’s a possibility, but again, we’re basing this all on a trailer loaded with select footage, so we don’t have the full story just yet on what all is happening.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Where Is Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield?

Part of the reason folks are so keyed up for Spider-Man: No Way Home is because it’s heavily rumored that former Marvel actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their roles alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker for the MCU movie. Of course, those that saw the trailer will point out very quickly that neither actor was present in the trailer, which will inevitably lead to doubt and discussion as to whether or not they’re actually involved .

For those debating, I should note there’s currently speculation that the two are in the movie but were deliberately scrubbed from the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Check out the brief segment in which Tom Holland’s Peter is diving towards Electro, Lizard and Sandman, and you’ll notice Lizard is seemingly diving at absolutely no one. Electro also seems pointed toward another unseen assailant, and Holland’s Spidey is jumping between all three of them. Marvel is known to scrub spoilers from its trailers to throw off fans, and I’m definitely inclined to believe something like that happened in that specific segment.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Will We See More Than Three Spider-Men?

Fans are really focused on whether or not Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature three-specific Spider-Man actors, but there’s less talk about how many Spider-Men could appear in the movie total. After all, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse revealed a vast number of web slingers that existed across the multiverse. This movie involves the multiverse, so is it possible some of them could find their way into Peter Parker’s world in this movie?

I think it’s possible, though, there haven’t been rumors of anyone like Spider-Ham or Spider-Gwen rumored to appear. If there are other versions of Spider-Man , I would say they’re versions we haven’t seen yet or variants of the core-three Spider-Mans rumored to be in the movie already. Whatever the case, I wouldn’t rule it out, especially when we see how many villains got in Peter’s world?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Will The Movie Have A Sixth Villain?

Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer features prominent villains from different Spider-Man movies. We see Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, and Sandman in the trailer, and learn that these villains are all linked in that they die in battle with Spider-Man. Weirdly enough, there are two villains left out of that bunch who also died in battle with Spider-Man, Topher Grace’s Venom, and Jake Gyllenhall’s Mysterio . Assuming at least one of those two joins the fray, that’d make a very “Sinister Six,” right?

The Sinister Six, of course, is the name of Spider-Man’s most notable team of supervillains. Filmmakers tried in the past to try and get a version of the Sinister Six into the franchise, but to date, it hasn’t happened. I think there’s a good chance we see it happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s also possible we see way more than six villains appear. I guess we can only wait and see and hope Peter has some form of backup that wasn’t present in that trailer.