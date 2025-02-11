After Colman Domingo Said He Wants To Reprise Norman Osborn In A Live-Action Marvel Project, His Spider-Man Co-Star's Response Is Getting Me Excited
Oh, I dig this.
It was rumored around a year ago that Colman Domingo was being eyed for the role of Kang the Conqueror following Jonathan Majors’ dismissal. Based on Domingo’s subsequent response, that was indeed just chatter but, luckily, he is now part of the Marvel family by way of You’re Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. He plays the role of Norman Osborn on the animated 2025 TV schedule release and just revealed he’d like to reprise it in a live-action project. Now, his co-star has a take on that, and really it makes me smile.
What Did Colman Domingo Say About Playing Norman Osborn And How Did His Co-Star Respond?
The Sing Sing actor recently sat down for an interview with Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, during which he was asked about possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When responding, the star pointed to his role in the latest Spidey show (which has been well received). However, he also admitted to wanting to make the jump to live-action with Osborn and “tear that up on the big screen.” That sentiment was exciting enough, but another one managed to add to my giddiness.
Zeno Robinson – who voices Harry Osborn on You’re Friendly Neighborhood – later took to X to respond to his on-screen father’s comments. He was not only ecstatic about the prospect of that happening, but he also threw his hat in the ring to play a live-action Harry. And, based on his comments, Robinson is quite serious about this:
I honestly applaud the actor for shooting his shot when it comes to possibly playing the younger Osborn on the big screen. Whether others are enthusiastic about this idea, I have no idea, but I’d personally be down for this.
Why Do Colman Domingo And Zeno Robinson’s Comments Make Me Excited?
Both Zeno Robinson and Colman Domingo are skilled actors. Domingo’s body of work is well documented and includes films and TV shows like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria, Rustin and The Color Purple. Robinson, a seasoned voice actor, has also lent his pipes to some major shows like Young Justice, Big City Greens and Transformers: EarthSpark. However, as Robinson mentioned, he’s also trained when it comes to on-camera work.
Both actors have contributed great work to You’re Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) thus far. While they both play new takes on the Osborns, they embody the essence of both characters. With that, I wouldn’t mind seeing them reprise the roles in an upcoming Spider-Man project that’s not animated. The prime place for them to pop up would be Tom Holland’s fourth Spidey movie. I could especially see Zeno Robinson’s Harry chopping it up with Holland’s Parker.
If we’re being realistic, though, the chances of a new Harry and Norman showing up in the mainstream MCU seems slim, considering 2021’s No Way Home essentially covered Parker’s conflict with the latter. Willem Dafoe reprised his role as the famous villain in the film and did so tremendously. Still, I wouldn’t be mad if a multiversal iteration of Osborn played by Colman Domingo popped up in a live-action production alongside his co-star from the animated series.
Speaking of which, new episodes of You’re Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hit Disney+ on Wednesdays. Be sure to also stay up to date when it comes to upcoming Marvel shows.
