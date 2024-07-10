After Miles Morales Showed Anyone Can Wear The Mask, I Want To See These 9 Spider-Verse Characters Lead Marvel Projects Next

So, let’s talk about the Spider-Verse for a second – not just the movies, but Spider-Man, Spider-People, and characters in general.

I’m a massive lover of Miles Morales. I have such a strong, deep connection to this character that I’m pretty sure I’ve cried several times while watching both Spider-Verse movies because of how well-told that story is. Not only that, but loving Miles Morales and seeing the changes that we’ve noticed from one movie to the next makes it all the better.

But, as much as I do love Miles and both Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, there are plenty of characters from both films, as well as the Spider-Man movies from Marvel, that I could see leading a show, movie, or anything else.

Miles is critical proof that anyone can wear the mask – anyone can be a hero in some way, a star – so here are my eight picks that I believe could lead their own projects one day.

Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

This one is obvious. Do I really need to explain?

But no, on a real note, Miguel O’Hara is a complex character. While lead characters go through a crazy amount with their story, issues, and more, a lot of side characters of TV shows and movies go through just as much, and have intense backstories and plots that make them so loveable to a viewer. That’s why so many side characters tend to become fan-favorites, and sometimes end up receiving some kind of spin-off or solo story.

Key examples would be Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead (who literally got his own Walking Dead spinoff) , Angel from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy, Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan – the list goes on.

But Miguel is different that way, because he’s really not a great guy. He’s not really a hero right now in our eyes because he’s trying everything in his power to stop Miles from causing what he believes would be a massive mistake to Canon. Even besides that, he’s stubborn and kind of mean – which makes you want to see his redemption arc more.

If we were given the opportunity, Miguel would be a great lead for a limited TV show or an animated series. He has interesting powers (ones that almost feel like they belong in horror in comparison to other super-spider abilities), and he obviously already has a fanbase.

M.J.

I didn’t say that everyone here needed to have powers, and if I could pick an average person to focus on, I would definitely pick M.J. – specifically Zendaya as M.J.

Do I think we’re ever going to get a movie or show or anything focusing on her? No, because Zendaya is a busy woman – take a look at Zendaya’s best films and how impressive that list is.

But would I wish for it? Of course. I really think she’s an excellent counterpart to Peter, and she has a good heart, which sometimes is really all you need to get by in a world that is constantly hurting you. It also helps that she’s hilarious – which makes her instant star material.

Gwen Stacey (Spider-Gwen)

I didn’t even know Spider-Gwen was a thing until Into the Spider-Verse, but now that I know, I need everything focused on her. I need an entire movie dedicated solely to Spider-Gwen because how can you not love her?

She’s stubborn in specific ways, but she’s sweet and kind and will do anything to help the people she loves, and I think having her as a counterpart for Miles in the movies is good. But, I’d love to see more of her world, how she deals with crime over a longer period than just for a single film. We got a hint of it in the first scene of the second movie, but it wasn’t enough for me.

I also love Hailee Steinfeld so that fuels the obsession, but regardless, let’s see her in her own thing.

Ned Leeds

I need you to listen to me. Imagine a short series about Ned — we could call it The Guy in the Chair.

Ned feels like a side character half the time because he’s a good friend to Peter, but I also think he puts up with a lot. However, he’s really just happy to be there and help out his friend as much as possible.

Jacob Batalon also has great leading potential — if you’ve ever seen him in Reginald the Vampire, you would know, he’s excellent! I think he would certainly be a great lead for his own series.

Felicia Hardy (Black Cat)

It is a sin that somehow, we have not gotten a movie version of Black Cat. I don’t know how we’ve gone so long without seeing Felicia Hardy's alter-ego in the Spider-Man movies or the Spider-Verse films.

For those who don’t know, Felicia Hardy is an excellent character from the Spider-Man comics who has been both a hero and a villain and she’s just so badass. Of course, at some points, she has a relationship with Peter, but aside from that, she’s quick, clever, and one of the best thieves imaginable. The fact that we have not seen her as Black Cat yet baffles me. If we could get something with her, I think I could die happy.

Peni Parker

Imagine an anime with Peni Parker. DC has been taking strides to produce their content in more a creative way with the release of Suicide Squad ISEKAI ; why can’t we do the same for Marvel and Peni? We already know she comes from that kind of world. How have we not gotten a spinoff series of that?

I’m the kind of person who will recommend the best anime to anyone, and I have a feeling that if Peni got her anime, it would be one of the best. And, I could totally see a big studio like MAPPA or WIT making it.

Jeff And Rio Morales

I love these two so much which is why I am terrified for their fates in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse film, but that’s besides the point. I think I love them because they both remind me of my dad in a way — heck, Miles Morales and my dad go together like two peas and a pod, but his parents remind me of how I was raised.

I think I like the idea of a series filled with short segments, where they’re learning to deal with the fact that their son is Spider-Man. Basically like how Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May was in the Marvel Spider-Man films – but, like, a lot funnier, because Miles' parents make me laugh like crazy.

Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman)

Last but not least, I have to put Jessica Drew on here. It would be a crime not to.

Across the Spider-Verse gave me a version of Jessica that made me want to see more. You’re telling me this woman just goes out there, pregnant as hell, fights crime, and still makes it home to have dinner? That’s not just a superhero; that’s a superwoman I aspire to be.

I would love to have a show following her adventures – specifically with Issa Rae coming back to voice her because she kills it.

Great, now I feel the need to rewatch the Spider-Verse movies – but I think that’s a great way to spend my time, don’t you? Either way, I hope at least one of these characters gets the spinoff they deserve, but for now, I’ll stick to my fan edits of Miguel that I've secretly saved. Shhhhh, don’t tell anyone.