Could Andrew Garfield Actually Return For Amazing Spider-Man 3? Here’s What A Former Disney/Marvel Lawyer Thinks

Andrew Garfield last headlined a superhero movie as Peter Parker in Sony’s mixed-reviewed superhero sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014. At the time, a number of fans were lukewarm about his iteration of Parker. His surprise comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year seems to have changed that, though, as many would now love to see the Tick, Tick…Boom star continue playing the role. The question is could Sony actually ink him for a third movie? Well, a former Disney/Marvel lawyer has thoughts on whether ASM3 is doable.

Fans have practically been campaigning for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to happen, with Andrew Garfield returning to the lead role. Of course, for such a thing to happen, an actual deal would need to be made. Former Disney and Marvel Studios lawyer Paul Sarker spoke to Screen Rant about the legality of the situation, and he believes that something could be worked out:

Anything's possible from a legal standpoint. That doesn't mean it's possible from a business or creative standpoint, but legally as lawyers we often respond to the direction and requests of business and creative teams. I know Sony has the exclusive rights to Spider-Man. In theory, if Andrew Garfield wanted to be part of this franchise moving forward, in Amazing Spider-Man 3, and there was a budget for it... Legally, the sides could work out whatever paperwork needed to be done to make that happen.

Sony's first rebooted Spidey franchise, which began in 2012, once had a bright future, with a trilogy and spinoffs apparently planned. But the third Amazing Spider-Man sequel was scrapped due to the 2014 sequel underperforming at the box office with a worldwide gross of $708.9 million. It also received lukewarm reviews from critics. From what's been revealed, ASM3 was going to see Peter face off with the Sinister Six. Viewers also would've seen him coping with the tragic death of his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy.

It's fair to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home was a great comeback for Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, however. While still the same person, this Parker seemed a bit less haunted. It was also fun seeing him face off with old foes alongside his fellow Peters. And of course, he he saved MJ from suffering a fate similar to Gwen's, which was one of the Marvel movie's best moments. As Tobey Maguire's Parker put it, Garfield's Peter is definitely "amazing."

But one thing would make it difficult for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to become a reality anytime soon -- Andrew Garfield plans on taking a break from acting . Clearly, he wants to recharge after his acclaimed roles in Tick, Tick…Boom and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which both received nods at the Oscars this year. There's honestly no telling when the actor might jump back into things again, though he could always decide to don his superhero costume once more when he does.