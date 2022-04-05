Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Madame Web Research And Joining Her First Superhero Movie

One of the most popular TV shows currently on the air is HBO’s Euphoria, which was an all-out sensation during its triumphant second season. The cast has become household names in the process, including Cassie actress Sydney Sweeney. She’s set to appear in Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson , and recently opened up about the research and process of joining her first superhero movie.

While Euphoria made Sydney Sweeney a household name, she had already proven herself a capable actress in projects like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. But her mysterious role in Madame Web brings her into the massively popular superhero genre. Sweeney recently was asked by Variety if she was reading reading the Marvel comics, saying:

I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books. There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.

Well, there you have it. Marvel comic purists are sure to be pleased by this update, as it shows that Sydney Sweeney is indeed doing her proper research for Madame Web. Although which character she’s playing in the developing Spider-Verse projects remains a total mystery at this point. And as a result, fans have already been theorizing about what the role might be.

Sydney Sweeney’s comments about Made Web come from a long interview with Variety about her career, and projects like Euphoria and The White Lotus. The chat eventually turned to her upcoming role in Madame Web, which marks the 24 year-old actress’ first time joining a comic book property. Hopefully she gets in on the fun of action sequences, but that remains to be seen.

While she hasn’t been able to show off her skills on camera yet, Sydney Sweeney is actually a trained experienced grappler, and trains in MMA. The videos are pretty impressive, and one can only imagine how she might bring these skills to a comic book role in Madame Web. Some fans are hoping to see her as Black Cat, while others thing she’d be a great Spider-Gwen. Check out her sweet skills in a compilation video below,

We’ll just have to wait and see what Sony has up its sleeve for the Euphoria actress, but she certainty seems to be uniquely qualified to be in a comic book action sequence. But not much is known about the Madme Web movie, except that 50 Shades star Dakota Johnson will be leading the cast as the title character.

Sony’s burgeoning Spider-Verse has had its peaks and valleys already. While the Venom movies did well in theaters , Jared Leto’s Morbius has been critically panned . Next up is Kraven the Hunter starring a ripped Aaron Taylor-Johnson , which seems to have added pressure on it now.