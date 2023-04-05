Fan Points Out Sweet Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Easter Egg, And It’s A Lovely Nod

While Marvel Comics has countless icon heroes, a few stand out as fan favorites. Spider-Man is definitely in that category, which is why he’s been adapted for film so many times throughout the years. While Tom Holland has been playing Peter Parker in live-action, there was also the Oscar winning animated blockbuster Into the Spider-Verse. A new trailer for the sequel Across the Spider-Verse was recently released, and fans pointed out a sweet easter egg that’s a lovely nod to the heritage of protagonist Miles Morales.

Rather than being another Peter Parker story, the burgeoning Spider-Verse franchise is largely focused on Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales. The new trailer for the sequel showed that he’s going to be grappling with a seemingly endless supply of web slingers, which should make for some thrilling action. The new trailer also featured a subtle but delightful nod to Miles’ Puerto Rican background, as one fan spotted on Twitter :

Why is no one talking about how when Miles’s Mom snaps at him, it’s in the Puerto Rico flag colors #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/nB0b8rioUXApril 4, 2023 See more

I mean, how fun is that? Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was such a massive success partly because of the unique visual language of the blockbuster, which is both trippy and connected to the character’s comic book roots. And as such, fun moments like the snap from Miles’ mother were able to be added into the sequel, which is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies .

Miles Morales debuted in the comics back in 2011, and has become a fan favorite version of Spider-Man who has abilities unique to his predecessors. He’s also unique from other versions of Spidey thanks to his mixed heritage, with a Black father and a Puerto Rican mother. Although it looks like he hasn’t been keeping up with his Spanish studies in the upcoming sequel.

Over the past few years he’s gotten the spotlight thanks to the Spider-Verse franchise, as well as the Playstation Spider-Man game . Fans are eager to see the character join the fun of the MCU in live-action, especially since Donald Glover’s character from Spider-Man: Homecoming was his Uncle. As a reminder, you can check out the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below:

From the looks of it, Across the Spider-Verse is even bigger and more ambitious than its wildly successful predecessor. Rather than simply having a small group of wall crawlers, we’ll be introduced to a seemingly endless supply of Spideys. What’s more, it looks like Miles Morales will have to fight them off if he wants to get back to his world, seemingly in order to save his father’s life.