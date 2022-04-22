Into The Spider-Verse’s Chris Pine And Jake Johnson React To Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Peter Parker Crossover

Spider-Man fans ended 2021 on an ultra high note when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and united Tom Holland with his brothers from another multiverse , Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The movie brought together every live-action cinematic Peter Parker we’ve ever seen, but hey, let’s not forget that Chris Pine and Jake Johnson also voiced the hero in the beloved 2018 animated flick, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. What do they think about all these Spidey teamups?

Chris Pine is a bit of an underrated Peter Parker, especially considering his voice role in Into the Spider-Verse was cut short to the beginning of the film when he dies early on, leaving Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales to later take his place. When Pine was recently asked about his missing invitation for Spider-Man: No Way Home, here’s what he said:

That's a full team already. I'll happily miss out on that.

Chris Pine was a-ok with not being part of the recent blockbuster hit when speaking to Yahoo! , and there’s a couple reasons why it makes sense the actor wouldn’t be broken up about it. For one, mixing animated characters with live-action would be a little weird, and two, his Spidey was never meant to have more than a small role in Into the Spider-Verse.

And what about Jake Johnson, who voiced Miles Morales’ rough-around-the-edges Spider-Man mentor, Peter B. Parker ? He spoke to AV Club about Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying this:

I didn’t see the new movie yet. I do think Tom Holland is a great Peter Parker and a cool movie star who also seems really nice. As someone with kids, he seems like a nice human being to look up to. In terms of my version of Peter, whenever I get a chance to get in a booth to voice him, I love it. If he got a shot at going live-action, I do view him as a Sundance guy and not a big multiplex one. The budget would be $3-to-$7 million; it would be set in Queens; and it would be grimy with lots of oners. I still don’t envision myself as Spider-Man because our film is animated. If a talented filmmaker or writer imagined me in one of them, it would be an honor. But it’s not like I’m dying to play an Elastic-Man.

It sounds like the voiceover Spider-Man actors are content with staying a voice rather than suiting up for real with the other live-action Spider-Men. It is a nice gig to play such a beloved superhero without having to get into shape, fit into a suit, do stunt choreography or lie to the public before the movie releases about whether you're back as Spider-Man.

Even so, it’s exciting that we have so much Spider-Man to look forward to in both live-action and animated format. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Spidey movie will be the Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The movie will see Miles Morales joining forces with Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen from other sides of the Spider-Verse with a new team of Spider-People. Along with Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara having an expanded role, we'll also meet Issa Rae's Jessica Drew.