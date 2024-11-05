This Roundup Of Tom Holland Spider-Man Bloopers Simultaneously Reminds Me How Delightful And Disruptive He Is On Set

Tom Holland has been a mainstay of the MCU for just under a decade now and isn’t leaving anytime soon with the promise of Spider-Man 4 coming in summer 2026. As one of the best actors to portray both Peter Parker and the arachnid Avenger, Holland brings the character a youthful candidness that permeates through the current franchise. Not only does it show up on screen but it does behind the scenes, too. This roundup of Spider-Man bloopers has been a nice reminder of what a chaotic delight the a-lister is.

The Uncharted alum has been known for his goofiness and fun spirit behind the scenes and during press junkets. Earlier this year, Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon went viral for looking back at Spidey audition tapes. Beyond that, the young Avenger seems to even attract unusual occurrences, like the time he didn’t go to The Met Gala, but got hit with a golf ball instead.

Holland has found a good balance but the fun on set just seems downright delightful. The compilation of Holland bloopers comes from whenactorsfail’s Instagram and has a great sequence of showcasing the 28-year-old’s infectious and good-willed nature. Check it out below:

The post has great moments between him and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Jacob Batalon, and all of the moments have the Cherry actor cracking a joke or breaking. It really seems like it’s never a boring time on set with Tom Holland. I’m really living for his Wayne’s World reference–Garth and Wayne would be proud.

Holland has been portraying Parker and donning the Spidey suit since 2015, when Captain America: Civil War was shooting and he was only 19 years old. It makes sense and is only fitting for the actor and the character to have this kind of wily-ness, that is, at the end of the day, encrusted with good intentions. Although the stature has matured, the roots are still there, and it’s wholesome to see he hasn’t lost that spirit.

This has all been on the heels of the ever-rising star landing his first role in a Christopher Nolan movie, along with his dedication to sobriety. It’s still just the beginning of Holland's career and I’m glad to see he’s very much enjoying his work, his costars and living with some disruptive and delightful fun anywhere he goes.

If you’d like to check out Tom Holland’s vibe for yourself and watch the Spider-Man franchise along with nearly the rest of the MCU franchise, can do so with a Disney+ subscription. Make sure to check out our marvel movie release schedule to see what’s on the way. Let’s hope there’s a lot more fun to be had for the A-lister.