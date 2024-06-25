Tom Holland On Going 2 Months, Then Six Months Sober And Why He Decided To Stop Drinking Entirely
Why Tom Holland stopped drinking.
You may know Tom Holland on the big screen with his Spider-Man Home trilogy as well as the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Uncharted, and Cherry to name a few. But outside of acting, Holland struggled with alcoholism. As Holland's sobriety went from two months which turned to six months, he explains why he decided to live a sober lifestyle altogether.
Tom Holland guest-starred on British author Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, talking about how he entered the path of sobriety and how his life has gotten better since then. He spoke about how the beginning of his journey started with Dry January- a challenge in the UK that involves staying away from alcohol for 31 days:
It’s interesting that sometimes it takes embarking on a challenge like Dry January to realize your dependency on alcohol and what life is like without it. I give Tom Holland a lot of credit that he was willing to tackle two months without alcohol when the challenge was just expected for one. It’s almost like the ideology from one of the best motivational films Forrest Gump where if you already ran this far, you might as well keep going.
Once Tom Holland reached two months, he was planning on having his time without alcohol end on his birthday in June. Luckily, The Impossible actor saw a true difference in himself leading a sober lifestyle:
It’s truly an amazing story that Tom Holland was motivated enough to quit drinking on his own and that no one had to force him into sobriety. This is surely a better sobriety story compared to “the wildest rumor” of why he became sober. There was wild tabloid speculation that Holland’s turn to sobriety came from experiencing a meltdown on the set of The Crowded Room. He quickly debunked that rumor saying his sobriety started long before his work on the Apple TV+ subscription series.
As Tom Holland celebrated his sobriety after a year, he told Jay Shetty that he's been living a happier life since he stopped drinking. He’s replaced alcohol with an alternative he’s found healthier like a beer that has electrolytes and carbohydrates known for helping your body recover. Holland was also glad that his friends had been supportive throughout this journey and that he was able to get to this place on his own without anyone telling him that he needed to stop drinking. The Onward actor continued to talk about being “over the moon” about sobriety:
With a new chapter in Tom Holland’s life, he’s still got plenty of work ahead of him. He recently went back to his theater roots for the West End production of Romeo & Juliet. We also can’t forget his future as Peter Parker for a fourth Spider-Man movie. As pre-production was put on hold due to the 2023 WGA Writers Strike, news has still been slowing down with wild rumors like how horror legend James Wan may reportedly be one of the directors considered for the upcoming movie. Even if the planning process is slow for now, we can take it as a good sign that the creators are being careful about making sure Spider-Man 4 is just as much of a success as No Way Home.
Tom Holland’s sobriety journey first started out at two months which then turned to six months. As the Spider-Man actor kept himself going, he realized the sober lifestyle was the best choice for him which made him quit drinking altogether. I’m really proud of Holland for coming through to this decision on his own and sticking with it this past year.
