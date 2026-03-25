I’m Shook Over The Historic Milestone Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer Just Hit

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer premiered, giving us our first taste of what awaits Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the 2026 movies schedule after the events of No Way Home. Naturally a lot of people are looking forward to this upcoming Marvel movie, which has equated to this preview being viewed millions upon millions of times. However, I’m shook learning that the Brand New Day trailer has actually become the first trailer hit an historic milestone.

Within its first four days of availability, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer became the first to hit 1 billion views. Variety passed along this data from WaveMetrtix, and as of this writing, the preview stands at 1.1 billion views. This exceptional achievement follows after Brand New Day scored the biggest trailer launch of all time, counting both movies and video games, with 718.6 million views within the first 24 hours.

While I wasn’t expecting the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer to cross the 1 billion views mark, it is fitting that the preview scored such an honor. Spider-Man has long been one of Marvel Comics’ most popular superheroes, if not resting comfortably in the #1 spot. From the comics themselves, to various animated TV shows, to the live-action movies that have been released since 2002, there’s a Spidey out there for everyone. Certainly plenty of people are invested in Tom Holland’s version, whom we met 10 years ago in Captain America: Civil War.

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So congratulations to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day team for pulling off this record-breaking feat! Sony Pictures also made a video showcasing Spider-Man fans from across the world, as well as Tom Holland himself at the beginning, to express gratitude for “the biggest trailer launch in history”:

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Peter asked Doctor Strange to erase everyone’s memories of him to protect the multiverse. As he continues to protect New York City in his masked persona, he starts undergoing a mysterious transformation, which includes being able to organically create webs like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man can do. As if that’s not enough to deal with, new threats like Michael Mando’s Scorpion and Marvin Jones III’s Tombstone are also emerging, and characters like Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will also get roped into the mix.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. With the exception of No Way Home, Tom Holland’s past Spider-Man appearances can all be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. So feel free to revisit those movies as we wait for the next Brand New Day trailer to drop and see how it performs.