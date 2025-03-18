Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Didn’t Know Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Engagement Would Happen So Close To His Own, But He Still Had A Funny Take

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is balancing a ton of projects, arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While the fandom is waiting for news about upcoming Marvel movies like Spider-Man 4, that cast has been growing up before our eyes, with both Jacob Batalon and Zendaya and Tom Holland getting engaged recently. Batalon recently admitted he had no idea they had similar plans, and has a funny take about the timing of these engagements.

Earlier in March, it was revealed that Batalon proposed to his fiancee Veronica Leahov, shortly after his co-stars also celebrated the same commitment. This timing definitely turned heads, and showed how the cast of the MCU's Spider-Man franchise is growing up before our eyes. While in MetroEntertainment's TikTok promoting his new movie Novocaine, the Tarot actor was asked if he knew about Holland's plans to propose to Zendaya, and he humorously offered:

No, I definitely did not. We did not know about each other’s plans like that. But I will say I thought about it first. [laughs]

Shots fired. Despite Holland and Zendaya getting engaged back in January, it sounds like Batalon might have been planning to prop the question before the Uncharted actor. Although now I'm curious to learn the origins of both of these engagements.

Clearly there's a ton of love shared between the three stars of this MCU franchise. Because of this chemistry, as well as the twist ending of No Way Home, fans have been super curious about what's coming next in the beloved franchise. Unfortunately, the studio has been pretty quiet about this subject in the years since the threequel arrived in theaters.

What we know about Spider-Man 4 is very limited, and the project is seemingly still early in the development process. Back in October, Tom Holland confirmed he had seen an early draft for the script, although he admitted that there was a ton of work still to be done. There haven't been any major updates since then, so moviegoers are definitely eager to learn anything about what's coming next.

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

While Tom Holland has been enjoying an acting hiatus and both he and Jacob Batalon were able to pop the question, moviegoers are eager to learn about how the Spider-Man franchise will continue. After all, the MCU as a whole was changed at the end of No Way Home.

In the final moments of the last movie, Tom Holland's title character asks Doctor Strange to complete his spell. As a result, anyone who knew Peter Parker or Spider-Man had their memories wiped. That includes Ned, MJ, and Happy Hogan. Peter is alone now, and while his loves ones are safe from the authorities and villains alike, it was a tough fate.

Spider-Man 4 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026. It remains to be seen if this actually comes to fruition, but fans will have to keep waiting for information since it's not part of the 2025 movie release list.