It's The Winter Of Love For All The Spider-Man Co-Stars As Jacob Batalon Has His Own Announcement A Few Months After Tom Holland And Zendaya Got Engaged
Batalon's sweeping romantic moment is a real heartwarmer.
Sorry folks, there’s no new Spider-Man movie on the 2025 movie schedule, but there are plenty of rumblings involving the franchise’s trio of actors. Recently Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement made the ending to Spider-Man: No Way Home a bit more bittersweet, while at the same time bringing joy to those following their love story. And after today, that isn’t the only romantic spider-action this MCU franchise has seen, thanks to co-star Jacob Batalon taking the big knee himself.
Jacob Batalon’s Engagement Photos With Veronica Leahov Are Absolutely Stunning
What’s better is the Novocaine star has the pictures to prove it, thanks to sharing the announcement through his social media presence. Batalon’s proposal to girlfriend Veronica Leahov truly was a moment that could only happen in New York. No, I’m being serious, because as you’ll see in the post shared below, the couple made it official right beside the Brooklyn Bridge:
I think we can all see why Jacob Batalon’s proposal was such a success, besides the fact that he just seems like a cool dude. His inner romantic must have seriously had fun with picking the venue, and bringing in a heart-shaped archway that looked to be made of roses into the mix.
Throw in that neon sign that helped pop the very question it represented, and you’ve got something that’s picture perfect. Which, when you think about it, kind of adds something to the fictional adventures we've seen Batalon and his co-stars taking part in.
I Think Spider-Man 4 Is About To Become A Lot More Poignant
Late last year we learned what Spider-Man 4 is going to be about, thanks to producer Amy Pascal revealing that the aftermath of Peter Parker focusing on his web-slinging duties will be the main drive. And we all remember how No Way Home’s tear-jerking ending changed the game through Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) forgetting who Peter Parker ever was - so that he could let them go.
If you want a quick refresher, as well as brief check to see if your tear ducts still work, have at it:
That choice is supposed to send ripples down the pond of upcoming Marvel movies, especially the Spider-Man based stand-alones. But what makes it all the more beautiful to observe is knowing that in real life, the actors we’ve come to know and love in their respective roles are doing more than just fine.
With the proximity between Jacob Batalon’s engagement to Veronica Leahov and the announcement that Tom Holland and Zendaya are going to tie the knot themselves, it could bond these friends closer together than Peter Parker’s thickest grade of webbing.
So let’s give everyone one more toast to happiness! Though the movies may tell a different story, it’s nice to know that reality couldn’t be sweeter for all involved. May their road ahead be one filled with nothing but romance and smiles.
