Spider-Man: No Way Home Crew Member Explains How Andrew Garfield’s Footage Was Leaked
By Sean O'Connell published
The worst kept secret.
It might be the most famous (possibly infamous) piece of leaked footage in Hollywood history. OK, well, in superhero movie history, at the very least. All throughout 2021, as Andrew Garfield mounted a year-long denial tour trying to convince the world that he wasn’t going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaked footage of the actor in his Spider-Man suit showed up online… making it much harder for the Oscar-nominated actor to continue throwing fans off of his scent. Garfield shared how Sony reacted to the leaked footage, and confirmed that the executives were every bot as disappointed that the cat might have been let out of the bag ahead of schedule. But now we are hearing how this footage could have seen the light of day.
VFX artist Kelly Port, whose credits include several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as well as Spider-Man No Way Home, sat down for an episode of “Visual Effects Artists React” on Corridor Crew and eventually opened up on HOW the footage of Andrew Garfield probably made its way into the public. When discussing the amount of work that goes into a massive blockbuster of this scale, Port admitted:
Except, in this case, the threat of getting fired wasn’t “preventative medicine” enough to stop that infamous shot of an unmasked Andrew Garfield squatting in front of a blue screen and holding on to what fans believed to be the scaffolding system that was structured around the Statue of Liberty. It’s now impossible for me to get to that point of the finished movie and NOT think about the leak when I see Garfield looking up at Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland while they swap war stories from being Spider-Man. That shot is now as much a part of the lore of the film as anything else.
This also led to Andrew Garfield having to make very public denials of his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He lied on late night talk shows. He denied involvement when on red carpets. Garfield made an analogy about playing a game called Werewolf, just to do everything in his power to keep fans in the dark for the benefit of the surprise.
In addition to the leaked footage of the actor in costume, Andrew Garfield also had his presence spoiled by a delivery person bringing him food in Atlanta, then sharing on social media that they just brought eats to Spider-Man. For real, this was one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood for the better part of a year, and yet, when most of us sat down in the theater to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was still an element of doubt, leading to massive reactions when both Garfield and Toby Maguire showed up on screen. At least, bigger reactions than Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock received.
