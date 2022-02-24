Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Charlie Cox Reveals ‘Disappointing’ Experience Sneaking Into A Screening

As Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home made its way into theaters, blowing fans away with the character combinations made possible by the multiverse door opening, we learning charming stories of cast members like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield sneaking into theaters on opening night to listen to the crowd reaction at their appearances. The thrill must have been overwhelming, having sat on that secret for so long, to finally hear the reaction of fans who had been told for months that you cameo actually was real.

Well, Daredevil star Charlie Cox apparently tried the same thing. And it didn’t quite go as well as he had hoped.

Charlie Cox appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home as attorney Matt Murdock. He is defending Peter Parker (Tom Holland) against criminal charges tied to the alleged death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllanhaal). He doesn’t suit up as Daredevil in the movie, but it’s implied that the Man Without Fear is now in the MCU. So, while being interviewed by Radio Times, Cox was asked about his experience seeing himself on the big screen, and the actor shared this sad, sad story:

It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead fucking quiet! (Laughs) I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!

No! Charlie Cox clearly chose the wrong theater to sneak into, or maybe the wrong time of day with the wrong audience. Because I know that multiple screenings I attended of Spider-Man: No Way Home featured rounds of applause when the cane drops and Cox walks into frame as Matt Murdock. Granted, he’s not Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire. But his Daredevil was a fixture of the Netflix shows (which, tragically, are leaving Netflix very soon). And Marvel fans in the audience for a Spider-Man movie would have to recognize the blind attorney who is catching a brick as it is hurled into Aunt May’s apartment.

If you are bummed that Charlie Cox didn’t get to see or hear the proper reaction that his introduction into the MCU deserved, have no fear (... get it?). The actor went on to tell Radio Times that he expects to be back in the character’s suit soon, hinting:

I know something. I don't know much, but I know there will be something else.

Slap on your speculation hat for a second and process a few rumors. We have heard through various grapevines that Matt Murdock could appear in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, as the main character (played by Tatiana Maslany) is an attorney, as well. In addition, one of Daredevil’s chief antagonists, the Kingpin (Vincent D’onofrio), recently appeared in Hawkeye, so their paths need to cross, in time. Keep track of all of the Upcoming Marvel Movies to see if there are any other expected places in which Charlie Cox could appear. And when you see Daredevil, make sure to cheer.