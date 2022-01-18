Andrew Garfield Recalls How A Food Delivery Spoiled His Spider-Man Return
Oof, that's a tough break for Andrew Garfield.
Contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home
Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released to theaters for the world to see, the heavily anticipated and speculated Spidey multiverse has been confirmed. Before the film’s big release, though, Andrew Garfield and his fellow Spider-Men were carefully side-stepping leaks and spoilers. Garfield now recalls one of the first of these leaks, caused by a sneaky food delivery man.
In an appearance on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield thinks back to his very first day in Atlanta, ready to start shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home. We said he was with a couple friends when they decided to order food, and was met with a delivery driver who insisted on seeing his ID, even though he was wearing a COVID mask and a hat. This is how Garfield explains the situation, exactly:
I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been asked for an ID when getting a food delivery either. In fact, pretty much anyone could answer the door instead of the person who ordered the food and everything would still be just peachy. Also, when we were at the height of the pandemic, no contact deliveries were the norm and most companies required delivery drivers to place food outside the door without ever having contact with the customer.
It seems as though Andrew Garfield was right to think that something weird was going on, and that the delivery man suspected exactly who he was. The interaction, though Garfield did everything he could to keep his identity his own, still resulted in a leak as the delivery man posted to social media that he thought he delivered food to the star, which was evidence that he was in Atlanta to film No Way Home.
In the same podcast, Andrew Garfield addresses the delivery driver to say that he knew what he was doing, but he didn’t mean to come off as rude. Basically, he was just in an uncomfortable position and didn’t want to pull a Tom Holland, his very first night in Atlanta resulting in a spoiler. Here it is in his own words:
Andrew Garfield was pretty hardcore about keeping his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret, even hiding it from his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star and ex Emma Stone. To have a potential leak come from him in such an innocent way probably didn’t feel great, and may have even added to the stress of lying about the film for so long.
Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released and is killing it at the box office, there’s no secret to keep anymore. You can check out Andrew Garfield, along with his fellow Spider-Man Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, in the newest Marvel film as it is still in most theaters. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next in the MCU lineup, releasing on May 4th, and I can’t wait for the multiverse goodness to continue.
