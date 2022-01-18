Andrew Garfield Recalls How A Food Delivery Spoiled His Spider-Man Return

Contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released to theaters for the world to see, the heavily anticipated and speculated Spidey multiverse has been confirmed. Before the film’s big release, though, Andrew Garfield and his fellow Spider-Men were carefully side-stepping leaks and spoilers. Garfield now recalls one of the first of these leaks, caused by a sneaky food delivery man.

In an appearance on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield thinks back to his very first day in Atlanta, ready to start shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home. We said he was with a couple friends when they decided to order food, and was met with a delivery driver who insisted on seeing his ID, even though he was wearing a COVID mask and a hat. This is how Garfield explains the situation, exactly:

So the guy comes to the door, the delivery guy -- sweet seeming guy, nice seeming dude -- and I open the door, I've got my mask on, my hat, and I'm like, 'Thanks, man.' And he's like, yo, yo, yo, I need to see your ID. And I'm like 'Huh?' He's like, 'I need to see your ID.' And I'm like, 'No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID. This is interesting.' And by the way, he's like, kind of like really close to the door, and at this point, I'm super like, I've got to go to set tomorrow. I don't want to risk shutting down a Marvel set in the middle of a pandemic. So I'm just like, 'Sure, just one second. Would you mind just like stepping a few feet back because of COVID and everything,' and he does. I'm like, 'Sorry, man, why do you need my ID?' 'So I can check that it's you.' First of all, my DoorDash account is not my name. And he's like, 'Yeah, 'cause you got alcohol.' And I'm like, 'No, I didn't get alcohol. I didn't get any alcohol, man. I got some tacos.’

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been asked for an ID when getting a food delivery either. In fact, pretty much anyone could answer the door instead of the person who ordered the food and everything would still be just peachy. Also, when we were at the height of the pandemic, no contact deliveries were the norm and most companies required delivery drivers to place food outside the door without ever having contact with the customer.

It seems as though Andrew Garfield was right to think that something weird was going on, and that the delivery man suspected exactly who he was. The interaction, though Garfield did everything he could to keep his identity his own, still resulted in a leak as the delivery man posted to social media that he thought he delivered food to the star, which was evidence that he was in Atlanta to film No Way Home.

In the same podcast, Andrew Garfield addresses the delivery driver to say that he knew what he was doing, but he didn’t mean to come off as rude. Basically, he was just in an uncomfortable position and didn’t want to pull a Tom Holland , his very first night in Atlanta resulting in a spoiler. Here it is in his own words:

Lo and behold the guy goes, 'I just I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield,' and I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn't. I did ask to do social distancing, but I obviously upset the man and I didn't mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude. I don't like upsetting people, but it just became this whole thing, and then I think he got in trouble. I don't know, whatever. But wherever you are, I know what you were up to. You were being sneaky, and you gave me a good challenge that night.

Andrew Garfield was pretty hardcore about keeping his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret, even hiding it from his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star and ex Emma Stone . To have a potential leak come from him in such an innocent way probably didn’t feel great, and may have even added to the stress of lying about the film for so long .